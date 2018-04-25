Phelelani Jojisa, who is accused of pitch invasion and obstructing police officers at the Moses Mabhida Stadium appeared in the Durban Regional Court. Picture: Mphathi Nxumalo

Durban - The man, accused of invading the pitch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend, has been granted R1000 bail.

Phelelani Jojisa was arrested following a violent clash between soccer fans and security guards on Saturday night. Minutes after the Nedbank Cup semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars, hundreds of fans stormed the pitch. Scenes from the clash have since gone viral on all social media platforms.

Jojisa appeared in the Durban Regional Court where he was remanded in custody. On Wednesday, Jojisa was granted bail. He is due back in court on May 25.

At his first court appearance, Jojisa's family told media they were confident that police had arrested the wrong person. They said Jojisa was not even a Kaizer Chiefs fan, instead he supported Orlando Pirates.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality mayor, Zandile Gumede, revealed that the total estimated damage from Saturday's incident is sitting at R2.6 million.

Speaking at a press briefing, Gumede said despite the damage, to the stadium remains fully functional.

