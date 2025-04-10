Reforming SAPS: Expert highlights urgent need for new policing models

A policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says the challenges facing the SAPS stem from the failure to adapt policing models to the South African context. David Bruce was commenting on the issues within the SAPS that were raised by President Cyril Ramaphosa including a decline in personnel, outdated systems, lack of resources and a surge in organised crime.

Ramaphosa addressed the 2025 National Policing Summit on Tuesday. Bruce said there was a lack of clear thinking about the model of policing in South Africa. “The resource crisis can be seen reflecting the fact that South Africa needs to adapt the model of policing to align it with the South African context. Up to this point, there has not even been a recognition of these questions.”

Bruce added that while there was a persistent expectation that SAPS should maintain high visibility, this model was out of step with both international best practice and South Africa’s policing needs. He said heavy workloads, insufficient resources, and outdated systems were constraints that “affect all aspects of the functioning of the SAPS including, in particular, the investigation of crime”. There are also institutional challenges regarding the SAPS’s readiness to adopt modern policing technology.

“The SAPS does not have a good record with regard to the management of technology. There is also no clear sign of a strategy to guide investment in new technology,” Bruce said. “What the SAPS needs is a new technology platform to integrate information on crime so that it can use crime information in a far more optimal manner.” Bruce said that the police appear to be trying different things with regard to technology including body cameras but there was no overarching vision.

He emphasised the need to overhaul SAPS Crime Intelligence, citing recommendations made by ISS in the wake of the Zondo Commission. These include conducting an audit of promotions and appointments in the intelligence division and restructuring intelligence functions so they are embedded within specialised units such as those dealing with organised crime and corruption. “There may also be savings from the duplication of tactical units such as the National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Tactical Response Teams (TRTs), as well as overlapping investigative capacities between SAPS and the Hawks,” Bruce added.

Ian Cameron, chairperson of the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police criticised inefficiencies within SAPS, particularly the misuse of funds allocated for policing. He pointed out that SAPS has returned large amounts of money to the Treasury in recent financial years due to unspent funds, suggesting that the issue lies not with a lack of resources but with poor planning and bureaucratic inefficiencies. “This indicates that something is not healthy in terms of planning or that bureaucratic processes are preventing the police from using resources effectively,” he noted.

Chad Thomas, a crime expert, said the decline in police personnel was due to “experienced members leaving for early retirement or the private sector”. He added that there was a severe shortage of skilled detectives. Regarding SAPS’ ability to combat organised crime, Thomas emphasised that “under-resourced, inadequately equipped law enforcement allows transnational syndicates to thrive, while violent crimes add to the strain”.