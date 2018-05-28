Durban - The murder of the manager of Crinkley Bottom Park in Waterfall on Sunday has sparked questions about the motive as police and the victim’s co-workers have confirmed that nothing was stolen during the attack.

Adrian van Wyk, 38, was shot once in the stomach by one of two men who had entered the park on Sunday morning.

Initial messages circulating on social media had claimed that a large sum of money had been stolen, but police said this was not so.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. There was no evidence of stolen items, pending an ongoing investigation,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

According to a co-worker, Van Wyk had just opened shop and the bar area of the park when the two men came in. Another staff member was on the premises at the time but did not see anything.

“They (the two men) spoke to him for a while before a scuffle broke out and they shot him. They left without taking anything,” said the woman who asked not to be named.

Gwala said the father of one was found seated on a chair behind the bar counter with one gunshot wound , at about 8am.

“Hillcrest police are investigating a case of murder and no arrest has been made at this stage,” Gwala said.

Staff who worked with Van Wyk and his family were devastated by the news.

A co-worker said Van Wyk had been working at the Crinkley Bottom Park for more than a year.

“He started helping out from April last year and he started working formally from May1 so he had been with us for a year.

“Right now it is a gloomy atmosphere in here but we are just going to try to keep the business running,” said Van Wyk’s co-worker.

Hillcrest CPF’s public relations officer, Steven King, said the area had not had any similar incidents in the recent past.

“It is unfortunate we have had to lose someone in our community in this manner. We put our faith in the police to conduct the investigation to the best of their ability, and we hope that we will get a conviction,” he said.

Those who knew van Wyk, who was the former manager of Stokers Arms in Kloof, expressed shock at his murder. The pub paid tribute to Van Wyk on its Facebook page yesterday.

“Adrian was a kind and caring man who went out of his way to accommodate every customer request. Nothing was too much trouble for him.

“His family have lost a husband, father and son who cannot be replaced. We hope that the scum of the earth that perpetrated this cowardly act are caught and prosecuted. RIP Adrian you were a good man!” read the Facebook post.

