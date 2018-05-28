Durban - The family of a young girl killed following a botched hijacking in Shallcross on Monday, will undergo psycho-social support. This is according to MEC for Social Development, Weziwe Thusi. She said a team of social workers has been dispatched to the school too, to help them cope with the events that unfolded.

Sadia Sukhraj was shot in the abdomen during the incident. She died shortly thereafter.

The MEC has also condemned the incident and called for unity within the community.

None of us can imagine the trauma that this family is going through but we can provide support to ensure that they learn to cope with Monday's tragic event. I hope this incident will serve as a lesson to criminals that their action can have unintended consequences," she said.

Thusi further condemned the violence protest that broke out at the Chatsworth police station later in the day.

She said that while she understood the community's anger and frustration, it was important to let police do their work.

"I will engage the MEC for Transport and Community, Mxolisi Kaunda so we can go to Chatsworth to conduct community dialogues," she said.

