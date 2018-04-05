Durban - A number of roads will be closed on Friday, as hundreds of people are expected to converge on Durban for a night vigil in preparation for the former president Jacob Zuma’s court appearance at the Durban High Court. The vigil is expected to take place on Thursday night. Zuma is set to appear in court on Friday.

According to Superintendent Glen Naidoo of Metro Police, they are expecting 2 000 people to attend the event at the King Dinuzulu Park for an interfaith prayer from 6pm.

Participants are expected to depart from Albert Park to High Court on Friday.

"The court proceeding is expected to start timeously at 9:30am at the Durban High Court on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment). The court can only accommodate 40 people . The balance of the supporters will be accommodated at the grassy area on Margaret Mncadi Avenue, opposite the court," he said.

Extensive traffic jams can be expected and Ndlovu said several roads will be closed due to the march while some road will suffer from “knock on effects”.

Ndlovu said Margaret Mncadi Avenue [westbound] will be closed to traffic from Joe Slovo Street (Field).

“The eastbound section will be closed on instruction from the Officer-In-Charge. The public is however urged to treat Margaret Mncadi Avenue as closed, between Joe Slovo (Field) Street and Joseph Nduli (Russell) Street. This, because the sheer numbers of people, including those who will be coming from a March that’s scheduled to proceed from King Dinuzulu Gardens could spill over from the ‘grassy area’ on the Bay side, onto the roadway, both directions,” he said.

Ndlovu urged motorists to plan their journey ahead of time and stay away from the court precinct.

He said among the disruption routes that the public should avoid is M4 (Ruth First) highway, Dorothy Nyembe (Gardiner) Street, West (Dr Pixley KaSeme) Street, Stalwart Simelane (Stanger) Street and surrounds.

“We also know that about 100 DA members were also expected to picket close to the court.

The SAPS, the Metro Police and and members of the EMRS will be deployed to the area for any eventuality,” he said.

According to Metro Police head, Commissioner Steve Middleton, they have granted organisers of the vigil permission to march on Friday the morning towards the Durban High Court.

