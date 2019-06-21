Durban - THE N3 trade route that links Durban and Johannesburg is now considered to be one of the most dangerous highways in the country. Since April last year, more than 100 trucks carrying cargo have come under attack on the N3, resulting in billions of rand in losses to KwaZulu-Natal’s economy.

The Road Freight Association of South Africa has said the attacks against logistics companies, which employ foreign truck drivers, had claimed the lives of 213 victims nationally since March last year, and left several injured.

The N3 highway is the main access route into and out of the Durban harbour, which has also come under attack in recent months.

Statistics from the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) show that 51 trucks were set alight between Cedara, outside Pietermaritzburg, and Heidelberg, near Joburg, since April2 last year.

On one day last month, more than 15 trucks, belonging to various logistic companies, were petrol-bombed at Cato Ridge, the R103, Dalton, Bayhead Road, Pietermaritzburg and Mooi River.

A total of 60 trucks came under attack in May in the country.

Hollard Insurance, which insures about 16500 trucks, received more than R237million in claims between November last year and May this year.

It reported that of the 5030 claims registered during this period, 52 related to damage incurred during protest action and totalled R27.3million.

This constituted 11% of all claims during the period.

N3TC spokesperson Con Roux has cautioned motorists that travelling at night could be dangerous as they could get caught in the crossfire if another truck was attacked.

“We don’t want to create panic. But the truth of the matter is that motorists need to be extra vigilant when travelling on the N3. We suggest travelling in the day,” he said.

In recent weeks interventions from the national government have seen an inter-ministerial task team being created to address the crisis.

An eight-point plan that would end the crisis was also agreed on.

The main points include:

* The establishment of a rapid response team.

* Ending the illegal employment of foreigners.

* Skills development of local drivers.

* The creation of a database of unemployed drivers, and a review of work permit legislation.

Speaking to The Mercury this week, Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said patrols on the freeway were continuing, and that since the stakeholders’ meeting on June3, no incidents of truck attacks on the highway had been reported.

“The Department of Transport will meet with the SAPS on Monday for an update. So far we are happy with the progress the inter-ministerial team has made,” he said.

Kaunda denied that the N3 freeway was among the most dangerous routes in South Africa.

He said the truck attacks were solely due to grievances by South African truck drivers and the situation was now “under control”.

Economist Mike Schüssler said the attacks on foreign workers seemed to be misguided as some of them, such as Zimbabweans, were lawfully allowed to work in the country without a work permit.

Schüssler said the police had no idea how to handle the attacks.

“This is a critical industry for South Africa. It is as critical as electricity,” he said at a recent media briefing on the criminality in the road-freight industry.

He said Zimbabwe and Zambia, which used the Durban port for their exports, might consider using Mozambique as an alternative.

The Walvis Bay port in Namibia might also be considered by other African countries such as Botswana.

“The port of Durban could lose out to other ports,” Schüssler said.

He added that inland provinces were reliant on the N3 for almost all products they received from the Durban port, which was vital for the country’s exports.

The South African Development Community (SADC) Cross-Border Drivers’ Association claimed the All Truck Drivers Forum (ATDF) - an organisation formed last year which is calling for the employment of local drivers - was oblivious of the role foreign drivers played in the industry.

“While ATDF wants to succeed in its quest to replace foreigners with South African citizens, their biggest challenge will be to transform the salary structures,” the association said.

According to the group, the salary structures in the transport industry were performance based.

“A truck only generates income when the wheels are rolling. Eventually, the followers of ATDF will realise that their organisation will bring little or no change.”

The SADC Cross-Border Drivers’ Association said its information showed that South African drivers were not eager to go to countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Angola, Burundi and Tanzania.

This hesitation by local drivers left transporters with no option but to employ foreigners to ply those routes.

“These drivers neither stay here nor any of the countries stated above.

“They are always in transit. If every driver doing cross-border transporting was to be arrested, who would drive those trucks?

“Shame on you if you think South Africa can live in isolation from other African countries,” the association said.

Gareth Newham from the Institute of Security Studies said that although it had not done a study on the safety of roads in South Africa, the truck attack phenomenon was “extremely damaging” to the South African economy.

“This is clearly organised. Our intelligence agencies need to identify and, with the assistance of the police, dismantle the networks involved as a matter of urgency,” he said.

The Mercury