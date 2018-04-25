Durban - The security industry says the vicious attack on its members at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban by suspected Kaizer Chiefs supporters is one of many incidents that reflect how their members are reduced to being sitting ducks at work.

The Association of African Private Security Owners of SA (Taapsosa) expressed outrage at the soccer violence at the stadium at the weekend, which left four security officers injured.

Taapsosa deputy president Jones Maphalaphathwa said the danger at the stadium added to the growing list of concerns facing security guards.

Cash-in-transit heists and business robberies were some of the situations in which security personnel died while on duty.

Video footage of security guard Sabela Maziba being kicked by unruly Kaizer Chiefs supporters went viral after the team lost 2-0 to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final match.

Maphalaphathwa said he and Taapsosa officials watched the footage in “disbelief”.

“In the past we have noted that security guards are targets as they go about their duties. It is crucial that the safety of security guards against hooligans be prioritised,” Maphalaphathwa said.

Taapsosa is demanding that all perpetrators be held accountable for their actions, and that stakeholders in the industry take steps to ensure the safety of security guards.

Maphalaphathwa attributed the violence at the soccer game to poor planning on the part of stadium management. In the days leading to an event, stakeholders such as security managers from each team were normally invited to a meeting to plan for it, he pointed out.

Security companies determined how many guards were required at an event, identified risks, and made a recommendation for planningw.

“Usually when we advise our clients, they do not want to take our advice in terms of risk assessments,” Maphalaphathwa said.

“But when these clients ignore our advice and something goes wrong, security guards are often blamed. When something happens, it reflects on us.

“People say ‘where was (the) security?’ They say we are not good or not trained properly.”

Under fire

In the case of the weekend’s game, Maphalaphathwa said management should have anticipated that Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, who was already under fire, presented a risk in his own right, and made plans about where they placed security accordingly.

He said the violence could have been prevented, if people contemplating jumping on to the field had seen guards, equipped with sticks and pepper spray, monitoring them.

“You need to ensure that you have adequate numbers of people and that they have the proper equipment.

“In this case, we have not really done an investigation, but I doubt that the guards were properly armed,” Maphalaphathwa said.

He said he hoped this event would help stakeholders take Taapsosa and security companies more seriously.

“We need to make stakeholders aware that they are putting us at risk. Whether or not they take us seriously, we will not stop engaging and approaching them because they are hurting our industry.”

