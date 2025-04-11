Service providers raise concerns as KZN Education department confirms release of school nutrition tender

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has confirmed the release of the 2025 tender for the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), but the move has sparked concern among service providers who claim that key issues affecting the programme remain unresolved. The department announced that it is selling the bid documents for R360 per document from April 7-11. Bidders can collect the bid documents after payment of R360 has been made.

Muzi Mahlambi, the department’s spokesperson, confirmed the tender's release, and stated that applicants paying for documents is standard practice. The tender document outlines specifications for feeding schemes across the province's 12 education districts, with submissions due by May 3. However, the NSNP Service Providers Association has criticised the department for failing to consult stakeholders or address systemic challenges that have plagued the programme since last year.

“There are many issues that are outstanding like the closure of Ithala (Bank), where most of the service providers received financial assistance from to run the contract,” said association spokesperson Thabang Mncwabe. “The impact of VAT on food items since the Parliament vote and the impact of importing levies, as we are aware that some food items like rice are not locally produced, have not been addressed.” Mncwabe highlighted that the central issue remains the current payment rates, which service providers say are unsustainable. “No stakeholder consultation was done, and there is no system of payment improvement,” he said.

“We are lobbying that the NSNP have a state-owned entity that will be presided over by a retired judge. We are looking at developing an entity similar to Sassa (South African Social Security Agency), which will be regulated by the state and report to the national minister and Parliament. “This entity will operate independently from the department, with its own board and provincial offices to ensure the National Nutrition Programme is properly managed, including the tendering process.” He said this will assist service providers and ensure smooth operations. “It will ensure timely payment of service providers, delivery of food items that meet specific standards, and robust monitoring and evaluation systems. We also intend to work closely with local farmers and civic organisations promoting quality nutrition, healthy eating, and support for learners with special dietary needs,” said Mncwabe.