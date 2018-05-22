A man rests next to a banner with the FC Liverpool's slogan in central Kiev. File picture: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Durban - South African soccer fans and holidaymakers, who were camping outside the Ukrainian embassy for days in pursuit of their visas, finally let out a sigh of relief when their visas were issued - ending days of uncertainty.

Some of the people who spoke to The Mercury on condition of anonymity claimed they were turned back several times and told that they could not secure early appointments. Among them were soccer fans who had secured tickets to the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday, between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Some had travelled from Durban and ended up spending a week in Pretoria waiting for their visas to be issued.

“I came here without any clothes and nothing else because I thought I was going to be back home quickly but that did not happen,” said a fan.

Speaking to The Mercury last week, the South Africans were worried about losing out financially, as they had already made bookings.

However, yesterday the issue was resolved and some believe this was only due to a story being published in a national Sunday newspaper.

Contacted for comment yesterday, the Ukrainian embassy said information about issuing of visas was “distorted”.

Liubov Abravitova, the acting ambassador for Ukraine in Pretoria, said the office was working overtime in processing visa applications.

While admitting that there were “big crowds in front of the embassy gates” yesterday, she gave assurances that anyone who wants to travel to Ukraine would be helped.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine had instructed all consular offices to “open as many slots as possible in order to provide visas to all the football fans.”

She said the embassy was working through an online process for visa applications and appointments.

“The Consular Section of the Embassy is working according to the common practice of issuance of visas all over the world. That means that any foreign citizen who is planning to travel to another country has to apply for a visa in advance through making his/her appointment with the Consular section and providing the list of required documents to prove the purpose of the visit to a particular country,” said Abravitova.

