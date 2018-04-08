Durban - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has welcomed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into corruption and maladministration at Eskom and Transnet. He said the investigation would be another step towards finding the truth.

The proclamation authorising the investigations was published in Friday’s Government Gazette and had been signed off by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Gordhan had been part of parliament’s inquiry into state capture, probing state-owned enterprises, including Eskom and Transnet.

He said the SIU investigation was necessary because “lots of money has been lost, lots of wrong things have been done”.

“Now is the time to find out what the truth is, as the state capture commission will also do and start correcting these things. The SOEs were at the heart of state ­capture. It should tell us if things went wrong, as the process in Parliament had began to show, as well as the public protector report shows, and many other revelations,” he said.

Eskom’s spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe, said the power utility also welcomed the probe.

“As the SIU uncovers lots of wrongdoing, there might be people who will be suspended or arrested. We are going to co-operate, as we support the intervention of the SIU into this matter,” said Phasiwe.

He said Eskom had been waiting since late last year for the SIU’s involvement, after former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown approached former president Jacob Zuma to authorise the formal investigation at Eskom and Transnet.

“The presidency has now finally signed this request. We welcome it, and we will support the investigation,” he said.

Phasiwe said Eskom would in the next few months also be the subject of investigation by the Hawks and the judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“Internally at Eskom, we will also have our own investigations, based on some of the contracts. We will ­forward the information to the SIU,” he said.

Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza earlier this year announced that the company was reviewing 160 contracts worth more than R1billion, as well as more than 5000 ­contracts worth less than R1bn.

The company had also announced that it would conduct internal lifestyle audits on its executives and senior managers.

Transnet also welcomed the SIU probe, saying that it would fully cooperate with all authorities.

“In November 2017, the Transnet group chief executive, Mr Siyabonga Gama, reported on allegations relating to state ­capture to the South African Police Service,” said Transnet spokesperson Molatwane Likhethe.

According to the proclamation, the SIU has been tasked to look into “any alleged serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the institutions”.

Ramaphosa wants the unit to look at “unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property, and improper conduct by employees of the companies.”

Ramaphosa has called for the SIU to recover any losses suffered by the institutions and the state dating back to January 1, 2010.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) chief executive officer Wayne Duvenage said he hoped the investigation would expose state capture and lead to strong action being taken against the abuse of state funds.

“We hope they engage with various civil action organisations and political parties who have done so much work in exposing and gathering the facts related to many of the cases,” said Duvenage.