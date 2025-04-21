SIU to investigate OUTA's roadworthy certificate fraud claims

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will investigate widespread corruption in the issuing of fraudulent roadworthy certificates, following the release of a damning report by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA). The report alleges that vehicles which failed inspections in Gauteng were mysteriously issued roadworthy certificates by vehicle testing stations in Limpopo and North West sometimes in as little as 30 minutes.

OUTA has made the report public, citing overwhelming public interest. “We cannot improve road safety while corruption at testing stations goes unchecked,” said Rudie Heyneke, OUTA’s senior project manager. “Issuing and accepting fraudulent roadworthy certificates is a criminal offence that has a direct impact on road deaths.” Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has since referred the report to the SIU, where the findings will be included under the current investigation into the Department of Transport’s affairs, as outlined in Proclamation 191 of 2024.

Collen Msibi, spokesperson for the Minister, said provincial authorities must act. “Provinces will have to take remedial action. These fall under their watch,” Msibi said. “The National Department is a policy-making department. But we are working closely with the MECs and the police on this matter.” Msibi expressed confidence in the SIU’s ability to deal with the matter decisively: “We've seen results through the SIU investigations on fraudulent licenses in the past.”