Durban - There may be a cold snap across the province but it has only brought frost rather than snow.

Snow Report SA says no snow is expected for the rest of the week and what people are mistaking for a light dusting of snow, is in fact heavy frost.

The frost comes as a cold front passes through the province.

South Africa Weather Services forecaster Julius Mahlangu said cold weather was common during this time of the year and the cold front brought no warning-worthy conditions.

It hit South Africa on Saturday afternoon, making its way east from Cape Town. Durban started feeling it on Sunday night, as did the rest of the province, where the temperature stayed in the low teens at night.

The mercury did not rise above a maximum 20°C on Monday with most areas across the province experiencing rain and cloudy skies.

Now that the cold front has been swept east into the Indian Ocean, the weather is going to warm up. The sun is expected to make an appearance from tomorrow. Clear skies are expected from Thursday.

The Mercury