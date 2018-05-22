Durban - Senior Durban Solid Waste officials were held hostage by angry contractors at the department’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said the acting head Noluthando Magewu and deputy head Robert Abbu were held hostage by a group of armed men.

“They were held hostage from about 10 am till about midday. The men are subcontractors and they were demanding payments after media reports suggested that they had been paid,” said a source.

Metro police and the SAPS officers were called to the scene to rescue the officials. When The Mercury arrived at the scene, a man was being ushered outside the building into a police van. One of the policemen had a cocked gun in his hand which had been allegedly confiscated from the man.

Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, could not immediately give details of the incident saying he was awaiting a report.

Earlier this week The Mercury reported how subcontractors responsible for refuse collection in Umlazi and other townships downed tools last week.

On Tuesday, the municipality said the issue had been resolved and service had been restored.

