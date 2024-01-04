Acsa responds to baggage pilfering, theft

Airports Company SA(Acsa) says it has a zero-tolerance approach to baggage pilfering and theft at airports. It said it was aware of a recent incident at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in which a passenger’s baggage was tampered with and possessions stolen. “Acsa regrets this incident and sincerely apologises to the traveller.”

Acsa regional general manager of OR Tambo, Jabulani Khambule, said Acsa was co-operating with the relevant airline and baggage-handling company to ensure the incident was investigated and the perpetrators brought to book. “Acsa has a zero-tolerance approach to criminality and any forms of illegal behaviour by any airport staff, whether they are directly employed by Acsa or contracted to work at our airports. “We will ensure that the investigation into this incident results in the apprehension of the perpetrators who will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Khambule.

Acsa said it was not responsible for baggage handling; this was done by the airlines themselves. “While baggage handling is the responsibility of the airlines, Acsa will provide assistance with any relevant evidence, such as video footage, to aid the investigation and to bring those responsible to book. I would like to warn all airport staff that any illegal or criminal behaviour will result in serious consequences,” said Khambule. He noted that a video being circulated on social media that purported to show baggage pilfering at OR Tambo International Airport was an incident that took place four years ago.

He said the employee involved was prosecuted and dismissed at the time. “Acsa seeks to deter and fight fraud, corruption, dishonesty and theft of any kind,” said Khambule. “Acsa recently adopted an integrated, multi-agency safety and security approach throughout our airport network. We have an aviation security model that is vertically and horizontally integrated with various law enforcement authorities to root out criminality at airports.”