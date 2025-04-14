South African consumers adapt to rising living costs: insights from the SpendTrend25 report

South African consumers are feeling the impact of the rising costs of living with a notable shift in their financial behaviour. This is according to the findings of the SpendTrend25 report released by Discovery Bank and Visa which provides insight on South African consumer spending habits based on an in-depth analysis of credit card spend data.

Visa and Discovery Bank, said this year they also commissioned an independent public survey among a set of South Africans to capture more detailed perspectives on the use of cash and digital payments, use of subscription services, banking security perceptions and the influence of AI on financial behaviour. Some of the key findings in the report are that card spend has slowed despite inflation being lower and groceries, retail, travel, eating out, and fuel account for over 70% of total consumer spending. Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner, said: “Our latest comprehensive report identifies shifts in financial behaviour for practical insights into how much people spent, what they spent on, and how they spent it. We’ve seen a material shift to digital payments in our spend data, this is backed up by consumer preferences whereby over 80% of South Africans surveyed are choosing cards or digital payments over cash whenever they can, and the same percentage engage more with their credit card rewards and benefits than they did a year ago as they focus on value-based spending.

“And while digital banking has increased client financial safety, three out of five South Africans are more worried about their banking security than a year ago.” Lineshree Moodley, Country Head for Visa South Africa, said South African consumers are feeling the impact of rising living costs, which is driving a significant change in spending habits. "Our research, in collaboration with Discovery Bank, shows that people across all income levels are making spending decisions with careful planning and strategic use of financial tools.”