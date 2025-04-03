South Africa's deportations surge by 18% in record crackdown on illegal immigration

The Department of Home Affairs has intensified its efforts to deal with illegal immigration and deported 46 898 individuals in the 2024/25 financial year. This is an 18% increase from the previous year’s 39,672 and the highest figure in at least five years. Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, attributed the sharp increase to strengthened collaboration between government agencies.

“This marked increase in the effectiveness of enforcement operations demonstrates our commitment to upholding the rule of law,” he said. “It also flows from improved collaboration between the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the South African Police Service, and local law enforcement.” South Africa’s deportation figures now exceed those of European countries with some of the highest removal rates, he said. “The fact that Home Affairs now conducts more than double the number of deportations compared to a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the European Union, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over,” Schreiber stated.