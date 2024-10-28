Agony for Willemse, joy for Hanekom

Sport can be a fickle mistress, as Damian Willemse and Cameron Hanekom discovered this past Saturday. In a dramatic turn of events, Willemse found himself sidelined from the Springbok training camp in Jersey, while Hanekom received a surprising call-up to join the squad. It all unfolded during a Stormers match against Glasgow in Stellenbosch. Willemse, who had been performing impressively, scored a try but felt an immediate twinge in his groin.

Manie Libbok of Stormers suffered a groin injury against Glasgow Warriors. | BackpagePix The pain on his face suggested he realised he was out for the count. Despite his efforts to continue playing, it felt like a cruel twist of fate, striking him down after spending much of the year battling injury issues. His impact on the field had given the Stormers hope, but with him injured, the team's prospects dimmed considerably. Cameron Hanekom, on the other hand, had been left wondering what more he needed to showcase to earn his place in the Springbok squad for their end-of-year tour. His exclusion had sparked speculation, with supporters questioning the decision by head coach Rassie Erasmus. Suddenly, destiny intervened, and it was Willemse's misfortune that led to the elevation of Hanekom, who had been a borderline selection for some time.

during the 2024 Rugby Championship game between South Africa and Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on 28 September 2024 © Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix Erasmus is known for his unconventional selections, and choosing to replace a versatile backline player with a versatile loose forward has raised eyebrows. Just as Willemse can cover nearly every position in the backline, Hanekom is comfortable playing as a number six, seven, or eight. This method of selection embodies the quirky nature of the Springbok coach’s strategy. In fact, it recalls the bizarre scenario from the last World Cup when Malcolm Marx's injury led to a flyhalf, Handre Pollard, being called up as a replacement. Hanekom, a former Junior Springbok, has been in outstanding form for the Bulls this season and was included in the alignment camps earlier in the year, giving him familiarity with the Springbok ethos and structures.

Injury update: Damian Willemse has been ruled out of the #Springboks' tour of the UK, with Cameron Hanekom called up to the squad - more here: https://t.co/h1yas5VZbe 🔁#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/y0Z3AdDUqD — Springboks (@Springboks) October 27, 2024

Erasmus reflected on Willemse’s situation, saying, “Damian has been in great form with the Stormers since returning from injury and we feel for him after missing out on all 10 Test matches this season due to a finger injury. But as was the case with Wilco Louw and Johan Grobbelaar’s call-up, we are excited to see what Cameron brings to the team.” Erasmus further assured, “We are comfortable with the depth and versatility we have among the backs in the squad, so we decided to include another forward to add to our loose forward stocks.” He acknowledged that while Willemse's absence was disappointing, Hanekom’s inclusion was well-deserved after consistently knocking on the door for selection throughout the season.