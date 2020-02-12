Durban - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium will once again be the national cricketing focal point when the Standard Bank Proteas host England in the second of three KFC T20 Internationals in Durban this Friday.
The weather bureau has predicted beautiful weather for Friday evening which has seen the Durban supporters snap up the tickets on offer for the match. They will look forward to welcoming their Proteas heroes back to Kingsmead following last Friday’s One Day International no result.
Subsequent to the significant upgrades to the stadium over the past six months, the ground has a fresh, exciting feel to it and patrons are given a wide variety of choices when they are looking for something to eat or drink.
“We were very happy with the reaction from the spectators at the One Day International to all the changes at the ground,” CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom said.
He said the Hollywoodbets Chow Corner and the Castle Corner Food Court were massive hits with the fans and he was really pleased with the feedback received.