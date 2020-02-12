All systems go for Valentine's Day cricket clash









Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Durban - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium will once again be the national cricketing focal point when the Standard Bank Proteas host England in the second of three KFC T20 Internationals in Durban this Friday. The weather bureau has predicted beautiful weather for Friday evening which has seen the Durban supporters snap up the tickets on offer for the match. They will look forward to welcoming their Proteas heroes back to Kingsmead following last Friday’s One Day International no result. Subsequent to the significant upgrades to the stadium over the past six months, the ground has a fresh, exciting feel to it and patrons are given a wide variety of choices when they are looking for something to eat or drink. “We were very happy with the reaction from the spectators at the One Day International to all the changes at the ground,” CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom said. He said the Hollywoodbets Chow Corner and the Castle Corner Food Court were massive hits with the fans and he was really pleased with the feedback received.

“Giving people a variety of choice in an environment where they don’t have to wait or aren’t squashed is what we were after and it looks like we have achieved that," he said.

For Friday night, stadium sponsors Hollywoodbets have made the cricket even more of a spectacle as they have brought in local Durban music groups the Kick Stands and Veranda Panda to entertain the crowds at the Hollywoodbets Chow Corner during the latter parts and after the game.

The After Party will kick off with the Kick Stands and finish with Veranda Panda playing at 21:00 to entertain the crowds after the match has concluded.

There is parking available for spectators on the SABC grass which is on the Eastern side of Kingsmead for R20 and at the Centrum, which is situated behind the Southern end of the ground and is free.

KZN Cricket have once again organised added security and lighting for the spectators that will park in the Centrum on Friday.

South Africa hasn’t played a T20I at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium since 2016 where they beat Australia and are unbeaten in their last three T20 Internationals in Durban.

This Friday will be the first T20I between South Africa and England in Durban.

The Mercury