Aphelele Fassi chosen as Sharks Player of the Year as Werner Kok, Curwin Bosch bid farewell

Fullback Aphelele Fassi was crowned the Sharks’ Player of the Year after a stellar season, where he regained the form that made him a Springbok. Photo: BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

The offloading process has started at the Sharks, with a host of players leaving the franchise after the conclusion of their United Rugby Championship campaign.

At their awards ceremony on Tuesday night, the Durban franchise had a special farewell for those leaving the side as they continue to make space for head coach John Plumtree to further strengthen his squad ahead of next season’s URC and Champions Cup competitions.

Wings Werner Kok and Aphiwe Dyantyi, utility backs Curwin Bosch, Boeta Chamberlain, Anthony Volmink and Lionel Cronjé, lock Le Roux Roets and loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe were all part of the players honoured during the function.

Kok is moving to Ulster in the URC, while French second-division side Brive announced Bosch was joining them earlier this week.

The Bulls acquired Chamberlain’s services, while there are also reports of Dyantyi joining the Loftus side, although not yet confirmed.

Roets will exchange the South African Sharks for England’s Premiership team Sale Sharks.

Centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg also left Durban earlier in the season, joining the Canon Eagles in Japan after struggling to find his feet on his return to the coastal city.

Another midfielder, Murray Koster, looks to be on his way out as well.

He showed promise in the Sharks’ jersey, but a five-week suspension in his final match saw his time in KwaZulu-Natal end with a whimper.

Youngster Nevaldo Fleurs is the other backline player on his way out.

Meanwhile, Aphelele Fassi was crowned the Sharks’ Player of the Year at their awards evening after a stellar season, where he regained the form that made him a Springbok.

New flyhalf Siya Masuku was also a big winner, claiming the Sharks Players’ Player of the Season and Breakthrough Player of the Year awards.

The departing Kok scooped the Backline Player of the Year title, and loose forward James Venter was crowned Forward of the Year.

Although the Sharks have confirmed a host of new signings, including a few Springboks, there is still some scope for Plumtree to add a few names for their URC and Champions Cup campaigns next season.

— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) June 4, 2024

Boks Trevor Nyakane, André Esterhuizen and Jason Jenkins, alongside Lions stars Jordan Hendrikse and Emmanuel Tshituka, will link up with the Durban side soon.

