Aphelele Fassi special for Springboks, but what about Damian Willemse at fullback?

COMMENT BY MIKE GREENAWAY Every rugby coach welcomes selection conundrums, and one of the juicier ones brewing for Rassie Erasmus is how to accommodate Damian Willemse, Aphelele Fassi and, at a later stage, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the same Springbok team.

On current form – and yes, Willemse has only just returned for the Stormers – it would be ideal for them to play as many minutes as possible for the Boks next year because they are so richly talented and are game-breakers one and all. For the imminent tour to Europe, Erasmus has some reprieve in that youngster Feinberg-Mngomezulu naughtily covered up a knee injury during the Rugby Championship and is out for the year. That means the Boks can do with more cover at flyhalf, and Willemse is well equipped to back up Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok.

But Erasmus will also want to get Willemse playing more after months out with a serious hand injury. During that time, Fassi did his homework on the issues Erasmus told him were keeping him out of the Boks, and has returned a vastly improved player. Fassi had been dropped by Erasmus after a limp performance against Wales in Bloemfontein in 2022.

He was told to fix his defence, his aerial game and his ability to kick.

The 26-year-old now boasts a booming left boot, he is imperious in the air and he makes his tackles. His natural attacking game, meanwhile, has soared to another level, and he is lethal on the counter-attack. Fassi is special every weekend, and it will be hard for Erasmus to drop him.

But the coach has to make a decision between him and Willemse, who can be equally dangerous and is just as versatile. ⭐️ Your Vodacom #URC Man of the Match ⭐️



🏅 Aphelele Fassi | @sharksrugby 🏅

🏅 Damian Willemse | @thestormers 🏅#VodacomMOTM | #STOvMUN #SHAvGLA pic.twitter.com/R9POJ4MO6E

— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 19, 2024 One wonders how veteran Willie le Roux is feeling in the ‘nervous 90s’ of his Springbok career. He is on 97 caps, and while Erasmus has pledged to guide the 35-year-old to the 100-cap milestone, it is not going to be easy as Erasmus needs to get Willemse back to his best. The Stormers star last played for the Boks in the 2023 World Cup final.

Willemse, now 26 and with 40 appearances for the Boks, is key to Erasmus’ planning, and he is one of four World Cup winners to return to the fold for the end-of-year tour.

The others are RG Snyman, Franco Mostert and André Esterhuizen. Prop Steven Kitshoff remains injured and Munster lock Jean Kleyn is back from injury, but not picked. A big talking point is the non-selection of Bulls No 8 Cameron Hanekom, and Erasmus is clearly wanting to keep the youngster hungry.

Many critics feel he has more to offer than Bulls teammate Marco van Staden, but Erasmus, at this point, is not among them. Springbok Squad Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortjé, RG Snyman Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard