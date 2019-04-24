An extra three kilometres has been added to the 100km race the aQuellé Tour Durban presented by Bridge Fund Managers on 28 April 2019 to bring the total race distance up to 100km. The start lap will now turn at Swapo Road (formerly Broadway). Picture: Anthony Grote/ Gameplan Media

DURBAN – The organisers of the aQuellé Tour Durban presented by Bridge Fund Managers on Sunday, April 28, have confirmed road closures for the cycle races and say they will strive to minimise inconvenience to local residents. Masabalala Yengwa (NMR), Margaret Mncadi Avenue and the M4 South will all be closed from 5:30am, the M7 up to Pinetown from 6am, the M19 from Pinetown to Umgeni Road from 6:15am and the M4 from Sandile Thusi (Argyle) to Umdloti from 6:30am.

The road closures will be manned by race officials and members of the eThekwini Metro Police. The roads will be reopened as soon as the last riders have passed through that sector and the section of road has been declared clear of riders.

"This is a big day for the city of Durban and we really value the spirit of co-operation from the local residents whose suburbs we ride through," said race route director Andrew van Rensberg, who manages the full road closure with an extended team of officials from the City of Durban, Metro police and RTI traffic officers.

"The route is essentially the same as last year and local residents have become familiar with the road closures and the times that these closures will be enforced.

"All the major intersections will be manned, and we are appealing to road users to follow the instructions of officials at these points," he said.

"Our commitment, as always, is to minimise the inconvenience of the road closures and to re-open each segment of road as soon as we can after making sure that every last cyclist is safely through that sector," said van Rensberg.

The only change to the 100km route used last year is a small extension of the start loop on the M4 north of the start venue at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which will now take the riders up to Swapo Road (formerly Broadway) before returning down the M4, instead of turning at Riverside Road as they did last year.

The trio of races includes the 55km MTB ride that starts at 9:15am, and the popular 45km Fun Ride up-and-back on the M4 which starts at 9:25am.

The last road to be re-opened will be the M4, which is expected to return to normal traffic usage at 2pm.

ROAD CLOSURES

Masabalala Yengwa (NMR): 05h30 -14h30

Margaret Mncadi Ave: 05h30-08h00

M4 South: 05h30-08h30

M7 Edwin Swales & M19 to Pinetown: 06h00-09h30

M19 Pinetown to Umgeni Road: 06h15-10h00

Inanda Road (Springfield Park): 06h30-10h15

Riverside Road: 06h30-10h30

M4 North & South bound from Argyle Road to Umdloti: 06h30-14h00

Race Routes

100 KM

The race starts on Masabalala Yengwa Ave (NMR) outside the Moses Mabhida Stadium People’s Park proceeding south upon the north bound carriage way (contra flow). Participants will exit upon Sandile Thusi Road (Argyle) and turn left toward the M4 where participants will enter the Ruth First M4 south bound (contra flow) and proceed north taking the Fairway/Broadway onramp and returning on the Ruth First M4 northbound (contra flow). Participants will exit the Ruth First M4 at Isaiah Ntshangase Road and left upon Masabalala Yengwa Avenue in the south bound carriage. Participants will flick over from the south bound of Masabalala Yengwa Avenue to Samora Machel (contraflow) at the intersection of KE Masinga Road, where they will continue south crossing over AB Xuma and Monty Naicker Streets, right upon Margaret Mncadi Avenue west bound. and onto the M4 South. Exit onto Solomon Mahlangu Drive (Edwin Swales) and head west up the M7. The 12 km climb takes you to the 1st water table as you approach Pinetown. After a short climb out of Pinetown, riders descend down the fast M19. Please take care and be aware of other riders on this descent. At the bottom of the M19, riders turn left over the Umgeni River and turn right into Inanda Road. The route then crosses over Chris Hani Road (North Coast Road) into Riverside Road following a scenic route alongside the Umgeni River. The route then takes to the M4 North passing Umhlanga where there will be a water table and on to Umdloti where riders do a U-turn and head back South on the M4 to Durban. After crossing the Blue Lagoon bridge, continue south on the M4 for approximately 2.5 km before turning into a right turn into Sandile Thusi (Argyle Road) and then a right again onto Masabala Yengwa (NMR) for the final dash for the finish line.

45 KM FUN RIDE

An out and back route starting at the Moses Mabhida Stadium taking cyclist along the northern coastline of Durban along the M4 North. After passing through Umhlanga and Sibaya, they then turn at the Umdloti and head southbound along the M4 to Durban and the finish line back at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

55 KM CYCLOCROSS

The 55km Cyclocross starts at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and follows the same route as the aQuellé Tour Durban 45km race with one 15km off-road section that takes you off the M4 at Sibaya Circle before joining back up with the M4 just before the Umdloti bridge.

