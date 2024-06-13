Awongiwe Somtseu’s dedication pays off with Port Natal Junior Masters bowls title

CHERYL WATERMAN The Port Natal Junior Masters contestants displayed remarkable resilience this past weekend at Queens Bowling Club, facing icy showers on Saturday and blustery winds on Sunday.

Despite the challenging weather, the young athletes demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, particularly the new Junior Masters champion, Awongiwe “Wonke” Somtseu. For Somtseu, this victory was the culmination of a five-year Junior Masters journey, which began with a bronze medal in the 2020 championship. Somtseu, a 25-year-old bowler from Stella Park, has shown steady progress over the years. He secured bronze again in 2021, then advanced to silver in 2022 and last year.

This year, he clinched the gold, cementing his status as a top competitor. In the tournament’s sectional play, Somtseu ended on the same points as his club mate Travis Finestone, but a superior aggregate saw him earn his place in the final. The final match and the bronze medal play-off became a Stella Park showdown. The 2024 Port Natal Junior Masters finalists – all Stella Park and all bowl with Aero – (from left) Travis Finestone, Jarred Bauristhene, Keegan Bauristhene and Awongiwe Somtseu . Photo: SUPPLIED Somtseu faced off against Keegan Bauristhene, while Finestone competed against Keegan’s brother, Jarred.

Playing for gold, Somtseu dominated early in the game, establishing a 10-shot lead by the ninth end. His consistent precision left Bauristhene little room to mount a comeback, and he reached his 21-shot goal in 21 ends, securing the championship. Meanwhile, Jarred won the bronze medal with a score of 21-15.

2024 Junior Masters bronze medallist, Jarred Bauristhene and Steve Kelf, president of Port Natal Bowls. Photo: SUPPLIED Reflecting on his 13-year bowling career, Somtseu emphasised the crucial role of early coaching. He credited seasoned coach Bob Hayward for his foundational skills, highlighting Hayward’s training sessions that honed his delivery, weight control and strategic play. Somtseu also acknowledged the mentorship of the late Dennis Hearnshaw and the ongoing support from his club mate and friend, Nkululeko Duma.

2024 Junior Masters silver medallist Keegan Bauristhene and Steve Kelf, president of Port Natal Bowls. Photo: SUPPLIED His guidance and encouragement have been instrumental in Somtseu’s sustained motivation and success. He also explained that his recent transition to Aero bowls has contributed to his improved performance. A positive development was the inclusion of new talent Nathan Short (Amanzimtoti), Ty Smit (Firwood) and Slayde Human and Jade Laden (both Queens BC).

2024 Junior Masters medallists, (from left) Jarred Bauristhene (bronze), Awongiwe Somtseu (gold) and Keegan Bauristhene (silver). Photo: SUPPLIED All of these emerging stars are products of John Perfect’s Youth Bowls initiative. Their exceptional talent and sportsmanship promise an exciting future for Port Natal Bowls. After Sunday’s matches, Steve Kelf, president of Port Natal Bowls, announced the district’s under-30 sides for the Bowls South Africa Under-30 Inter District Championship, to be hosted by the NIBA district from September 21-24. The team will be led by skips Jarred and Keegan Bauristhene, with Somtseu and Bradley Claassens (Westville BC) supporting as thirds.

The second and lead positions will be filled by Yolande Victor (Umhlali CC), Finestone, Nathan Short and Siya Mkize (Parkhill). The 2024 Junior Masters fourth-placed Travis Finestone and Steve Kelf, president of Port Natal Bowls. Photo: SUPPLIED Looking ahead, this weekend will feature the PNB Men’s Open (Westville CC) and Veteran (Hillary BC) Qualifying Masters. Competitors will vie for spots in the Port Natal Bowls Open and Veteran Masters Championships, scheduled for June 21-23 at Amanzimtoti BC.