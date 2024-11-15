Bafana can’t take Uganda lightly despite Afcon qualification

The eyes of South Africa are firmly set on Kampala as Bafana Bafana prepare to face Uganda in a crucial Group K clash at the Mandela National Stadium today (3pm kick-off). Bafana already secured their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco yesterday after South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2, but today’s match holds significant implications both for pride and momentum.

Bafana, under the guidance of head coach Hugo Broos, enjoyed a five-hour journey to Uganda, only to learn shortly after their arrival that they had clinched qualification due to Congo’s unexpected loss to South Sudan in Juba. Uganda and Bafana both sealed progression and head into this match in first and second place in Group K with 10 and eight points collected after four games respectively. Third-placed Congo are four points behind SA with a one game remaining, while South Sudan prop up the standings with three points.

This latest meeting between SA and Uganda has the potential to become a dead rubber after both teams secured their qualification. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bafana bafana (@bafanabafanarsa) However, their finishing position might have implications in terms of which group they end up in for the main tournament. This afternoon’s clash also serves as a compelling rematch for both nations.

The last encounter in Orlando ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, a match that highlighted Bafana’s defensive vulnerabilities and saw the emergence of midfield stalwart Thalente Mbatha, whose dramatic 95th-minute equaliser sent shockwaves through Orlando. With Uganda ranked 87th in the world and armed with renewed confidence following three consecutive wins, they are sure to be formidable opponents on home turf. Broos expressed light-hearted frustration ahead of the match, referencing a previous episode that saw misinformation about qualification for the 2012 Afcon lead to embarrassment for Bafana.

“We’ve learned from the past,” he said. .@BafanaBafana Coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams addressed the media at Mandela National Stadium shortly before the team's last training session ahead of tomorrow's game against @UgandaCranes.#UGARSA#AFCONQ2025 pic.twitter.com/MEiCgpeod8

— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 14, 2024 However, the staunch Belgium-born mentor will be required to switch his pre-match team talk as Bafana look to keep their good form going. Defensive solidity will be paramount for Broos’ men. Recent matches exposed frailties in their backline, with goalkeeper Veli Mothwa and defenders Siyabonga Ngezana and Grant Kekana guilty of critical errors.

Consequently, Broos has opted to reinforce his defence, recalling Mothobi Mvala in anticipation of a potentially daunting task against a potent Ugandan attack that have netted seven goals in their previous four matches. Bafana’s offensive prowess, featuring 11 goals in four games, with a stand-out 5-0 victory over Congo, provides a promising foundation for the team as they look to claim a psychological edge before this match.

Bafana Bafana qualifies for AFCON!!!#BafanaPride#AfconQualifier pic.twitter.com/WtnsyC27LD — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 14, 2024 The match-up not only serves as a vital test of temperament, but is also an opportunity for both teams to solidify their tactical prowess.