Botha’s feat at singles champs unfourgettable

Cheryl Waterman THE PNB singles season has again witnessed a historic chapter. In the wake of Keegan Bauristhene’s masters achievement two weeks ago, Stella Park’s Natalie Botha has emerged as a standout competitor, setting records and etching her name into South African lawn bowls history.

The 41-year-old Botha not only became the youngest women’s masters champion but also achieved the remarkable feat of winning four singles championship titles in a single season, a record-breaking accomplishment for Port Natal Bowls. Botha’s journey to glory unfolded over seven weeks during which she clinched three district and one provincial singles title, showcasing not only her skill but also her consistency under pressure. Her rapid ascent has solidified her position as a force in the South African lawn bowls circuit, garnering admiration and respect from peers and fans alike. The climax of Botha’s season came at the recent PNB Masters Championship, where she displayed unparalleled determination and skill. Winning four of her five sectional games, Botha faced off in the gold medal game against Susan Nel from Amanzimtoti. Nel, a former Protea player, Protea coach and current co-ordinator of the PNB Academy, presented a formidable challenge, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

From the outset, spectators were treated to a gripping contest as Botha and Nel battled fiercely, trading the lead throughout the match. The scoreboard reflected their closely-contested duel, with the competitors tied at the seventh, eleventh and fourteenth ends. With the score deadlocked at 11-all, Botha seized control, winning six of the final seven ends to secure her 21 shots and clinch the gold medal. Nel’s valiant effort earned her the silver medal, while Hillcrest’s Michelle Gerber claimed bronze after a play-off against Bluff’s Sarie Bisset. In another inspiring display of skill and perseverance, Hillary’s Linda Didlick triumphed in the women’s veterans masters category. Demonstrating sporting grace and prowess since she started playing in 1998, Didlick’s journey to the top has been marked by milestones and achievements which include the PNB Novice Singles Championship in her inaugural year and gold, silver and bronze inter-district medals in both the PNB A and B sides. Transitioning from provincial netball to bowls, Didlick has established herself as a formidable opponent, culminating in her victory against Amanzimtoti’s Julie Sutherland at the PNB Veteran Masters Championship. In a closely-fought play-off for the bronze medal, Umhlali’s Jill Hackland triumphed over Stella Park’s Minette Hatton-Jones. Reflecting on her career, Didlick emphasised the familial and inclusive nature of bowls, often playing alongside her husband and sons who both achieved PNB under-25 colours. Her dedication and competitive spirit have earned the current PNB A side second accolades and respect over the years.