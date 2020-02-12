Durban - Paddlers taking part in the 2020 edition of the Dusi Canoe Marathon from 27 to 29 February will have to factor in an important change to the final stage of the route after the organisers confirmed that the option of the Burma Road portage will not be available.
The decision to run over the Burma Road portage can be a tactical advantage to the very strong runners, and also cuts out some of the bigger rapids on the 36km final stage from Inanda Dam to Blue Lagoon.
Dusi organising committee head Shane le Breton said the decision was made after meeting with the eThekwini Metro and SAPS management to address concerns about the safety of the entire field of paddlers taking part in the Dusi.
“It became clear that the additional resources that were requested were not available to the point that we could not guarantee the safety of every single paddler choosing to portage over Burma Road, so we had no option but to remove the Burma Road portage as an option this year,” said le Breton.
“It is a sad thing to have to do because Burma is indelibly etched in the history of the Dusi, and so many of the title races have been influenced by the strong runners going over the hill while the stronger paddlers paddle around. What makes the Dusi unique is that paddlers have to adapt to changing conditions every year, and indeed day-to-day during the race. Not having the Burma Road portage as an option this year should be seen as a challenge for every participant."