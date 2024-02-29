Independent Online
Thursday, February 29, 2024

Can Murphy bring luck of the Irish to Blitzboks in LA?

James Murphy, right, last played for the Blitzboks in Perth at the end of January, and should have no problem slotting straight back into the set-up at the LA Sevens this weekend. Photo: AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

James Murphy may have been raised in Cape Town, but the Blitzboks will be hoping he will somehow add some luck of the Irish to their struggling campaign in the World Sevens Series.

There is no more Irish name than Murphy, and the Ireland side is just one of the top teams that have tormented the South Africans in this World Series – and as luck would have it, the Boks play Ireland in their first pool game on Saturday morning at the Los Angeles Sevens.

Murphy has flown to Los Angeles to join a squad that finished in a disappointing ninth place in Vancouver last week.

Murphy has replaced Ricardo Duarttee, who returned to South Africa after the Canada Sevens due to personal reasons.

Murphy last played for the Blitzboks in Perth at the end of January, and should have no problem slotting straight back into the set-up.

The 28-year-old forward has scored 75 points in 18 tournaments.

“I am super-blessed and so excited to be here,” Murphy said.

“The guys were a bit down after their performances in Canada, so I will provide some energy to the week and our effort here.

“These are my best friends away from home, so I know there will be no issues slotting right in.”

Murphy said that the team’s feedback after Canada was honest, and that everyone is ready to go again: “There is a good vibe already. Consistency was a key subject of discussion, and will continue to be this week.

“A lot of hard work has been done and the efforts are real. I am convinced that it will pay off very soon. We will be ready for whatever comes our way this weekend.”

The Blitzboks are pooled with log leaders Argentina – who won the Canada Sevens – Ireland and Spain, having gone down 22-10 to the Irish in Vancouver last weekend.

Blitzboks Fixtures (SA Times)

Saturday – 5.38am: Ireland, 8.36pm: Argentina

Sunday – 12.54am: Spain

