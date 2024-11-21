Composed Wayne Roberts chasing a medal at World Bowls Champion of Champions

Cheryl Waterman All eyes in the South African bowling fraternity will be on the World Bowls Champion of Champions Tournament, set to commence with practice play next Monday, November 25, and the first official round starting on Tuesday.

This prestigious international event will be hosted by Browns Bay Bowling Club in Auckland, New Zealand, and will bring together top national champions from across the globe, all vying for the coveted title. Port Natal bowlers will be closely following their local hero, Wayne Roberts from Hillcrest Bowling Club, who made headlines in October by advancing to fourth place in the World Bowls rankings. Now, Roberts is set to don his Proteas colours once more as he takes on a field of 29 national champions in a bid for the world title.

The competition structure features all entries being randomly drawn into three sections, with the top three players from each section qualifying for the knockout rounds. An intriguing twist comes into play for the third-placed participants: one player, determined through a random draw, will automatically advance to the quarter-finals, while the other two must battle it out in a knockout match to secure the final quarter-final spot. Roberts, drawn in section one, faces formidable competition throughout his sectional play.

Notably, he will encounter Malaysia’s Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple, the newly crowned World Bowls Series No 1-ranked male player, in what promises to be a thrilling final sectional game. Also in his section is England’s singles champion Lewis King, known for his strategic prowess, and the young talent Royden Stewart Aperau from the Cook Islands. Another significant contender playing in section three is the celebrated Australian, Lee Schraner.

Schraner’s impressive resume includes being the only bowler – male or female – to have won the Australian Champion of Champions Singles gold medal four times, along with authoring three books on the sport. Roberts’ journey to this championship is a testament to his dedication and skill. In 2023, he secured a bronze medal at the South Africa Masters Singles, and topped it off with gold at the African States Singles.

His momentum carried through to 2024, where he claimed a silver at the South African Masters and further golds at the South African National Singles, as well as both the African States Singles and Pairs Championships. These accolades showcase his consistency and ability to rise to the occasion on the green. Renowned for his composure and pinpoint accuracy, Roberts is expected to pose a formidable challenge to any competitor he meets.

His calm under pressure and sharp strategic mind make him a stand-out contender. Following his return to South Africa, Roberts and his wife, Chantal, will be preparing for their emigration to New Zealand in early 2025. This move, while a significant loss for South African bowls, could pave the way for further growth as he aims to establish himself among New Zealand’s elite Blackjacks.