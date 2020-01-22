Durban - The Comrades Marathon Association has announced that Mr Price Sport has signed a three-year sponsorship deal effectively making them the apparel partner for The Ultimate Human Race. This was confirmed by CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn at an official launch in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
The Mr Price Group and Mr Price Sport are not new to the sports sponsorship fraternity, having previously served as the Comrades Marathon’s Information Technology (IT) sponsor for 12 years.
They have also sponsored over 15 Comrades Marathon gold medallists through the Mr Price Sport’s Maxed Elite running team. With the group’s diverse network of retail outlets across the country, Comrades athletes were able to enter the race with ease and efficiency.
The Mr Price Group is a local company that was started in Durban in 1985. Since its inception, the clothing, homeware and sports apparel retailer has grown nationally and internationally, with a network of over 1300 hundred outlets.
Under the agreement, the Mr Price Sport division has positioned itself as the Comrades Marathon’s official sports apparel partner; as well as the licensing and merchandising partner for the event, with a technical and lifestyle range of Maxed running apparel and footwear, which will be launched in the build-up to this year’s Down Run on Sunday, 14th June 2020.