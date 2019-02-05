Thousands of runners will gear up for the Comrades Marathon this year.

Durban - As the annual Bonitas Comrades roadshow gains momentum, with two athlete-centred sessions already hosted in Randburg and Soweto over the past week, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) brings the highly anticipated interactive session to the Kingdom of the Zulu on Tuesday. Stella Athletics Club will host the Durban roadshow at the Glenwood Preparatory School in Bath Road, Glenwood at 7pm. The goal of the roadshow is to get the 25,000 Comrades Marathon entrants race-ready for Sunday, June 9.

The 94th Comrades Marathon will start at the Durban City Hall at 5:30am and finish 12 hours later at the Scottsville Race Course in Pietermaritzburg. This will be the 48th Up Run.

The official Comrades Coach Lindsey Parry, will share valuable running and training information, as well as answer runner’s questions regarding nutrition and injury prevention.

Entrance is free and details of the roadshows, together with dates, times and venues are available on the Comrades Marathon website at http://www.comrades.com/events/road-shows as well as via the Comrades Marathon App.

The Pietermaritzburg roadshow takes place on Wednesday at 7pm at the Collegians Harriers Clubhouse, 381 Boshoff Street, Pietermaritzburg.

The Mercury