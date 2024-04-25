Confident Dolphins can swim past ‘dangerous’ Warriors in CSA T20 Challenge semi-final

The Dolphins received a major boost ahead of their Cricket SA T20 Challenge semi-final against the Warriors at Kingsmead on Thursday night (6pm start) after opening batter Bryce Parsons was passed fit. Parsons was in prolific form during the early stages of the competition, with the attacking left-hander blasting 284 runs at an average of 47.33.

The run spree included a maiden T20 century against the Titans at Kingsmead, which was one of only three tons struck in the entire competition. Even more significantly, Parsons’ runs have come at a world-class strike rate of 151.06. To emphasise the 23-year-old’s importance to the Dolphins side, he remains the team’s leading run scorer despite not playing in the past five league matches due to injury.

But while Parsons’s availability is undoubtedly a fillip for the Dolphins, coach Imraan Khan has needed to rejig his pack throughout the competition due to a variety of disruptions. For instance, the best bowler of the SA20 competition, Ottniel Baartman, was called up to the Delhi Capitals’ Indian Premier League squad midway through the T20 Challenge, which forced a reshuffle by the Dolphins. Last season’s runners-up have, however, shown they are able to roll with the punches, which leaves Khan confident that they can overcome the Warriors’ challenge today, especially as his team are full of confidence after winning their past five matches on the bounce.

“It’s great to see the form that the team has been in lately, and we’ve built a lot of confidence through the tournament,” Khan said. “It’s been a long campaign, but the way the team has improved through the tournament has been pleasing for the coaching staff. “We’ve lost a few players through the competition, and we’ve been happy with how the other players have come in and played well.

“Growing that depth in our squad has been an important goal of ours, and it’s been pleasing to see how well our squad as a whole has performed.” In contrast, the Warriors have lost their way over the same period. The Gqeberha side were the dominant team at the outset by winning their first eight matches, which included a bonus-point victory over the Dolphins at Kingsmead.

It has been followed by four defeats in their past five games, which led to the Dolphins edging out the Warriors in the race to host the second semi-final. Khan is paying no attention to the Warriors’ woes, though, and knows the quality that Robin Peterson’s side possess – and that a play-off game presents a different challenge. “We’ve seen throughout the competition how dangerous the Warriors are,” Khan said.

