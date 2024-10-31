Considerable progress in CAF under Patrice Motsepe, says Safa boss Danny Jordaan

The South African Football Association have officially backed Patrice Motsepe for a second stint as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), solidifying support for the business mogul as he prepares to seek re-election in 2025. Motsepe, who assumed the presidency in March 2021, has been a transformative figure in African football governance over the past few years.

In a statement released by CAF, it was revealed that repeated requests from various member association presidents and key stakeholders have led Motsepe to confirm his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for March 2025. The announcement comes amidst a backdrop of significant achievements during his first term. At a press conference at Safa House in Johannesburg yesterday, president Danny Jordaan, alongside representatives from football associations in Malawi, eSwatini, Zambia and Botswana, articulated the reasons for their support.

“We want to explain why we are supporting the name of Dr Patrice Motsepe, like we did in the first term, and now that he’s going for the second term,” Jordaan stated. He emphasised that Motsepe’s leadership has ushered in vast improvements in both the financial and operational aspects of CAF. “There has been considerable progress in CAF, not just from a financial point of view – often the only perspective considered – but also from a footballing standpoint,” he said as he highlighted the overall growth of the sport across the continent.

This sentiment was echoed by representatives from the surrounding nations, all highlighting how intertwined Motsepe’s leadership is with the rising standards of African football. One of the most notable achievements during Motsepe’s presidency has been the enhancement of CAF’s financial stability. Jordaan pointed out that the organisation was once grappling with significant debt, but has since seen a turnaround, culminating in the most successful Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

“The event set records in terms of television viewership, ticket sales, revenue, and global outreach,” he stated. With a track record demonstrating substantial improvements and financial success, the Safa leadership feel optimistic about endorsing Motsepe’s candidacy once more, Jordaan added. “Given the achievements of his tenure so far, we believe that reappointing Motsepe will further propel African football into a new era of success.”