Crusaders named KZN Coastal Premier League title winners

Durban - Due to the curtailment of the 2019/20 season due to the spread of the coronavirus, the KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union have decided to award Hollywoodbets Crusaders Cricket Club with the KZN Coastal Castle Premier League title while Standard Cricket Club have won the KZN Inland League title. The Durban North-based side have been the most successful side on the local club scene for a number of years and were in a strong position to reclaim the league title that they lost to Clares Cricket Club last season when the worldwide lockdown on sporting events and competitions took place. The decision taken by the KZN Cricket Management Committee is that the Premier League and the Promotion League will be taken as they currently stand, however there will be no relegation from these leagues. This means that Crusaders have been crowned champions while DHS Rhythm has been promoted back into the Premier League following a few seasons in the Promotion League. Chatsworth United will be promoted to the Promotion League A after they finished top of the Promotion League B this season.

Hollywoodbets Chatsworth Sporting have been awarded the Women’s Premier League title after they went through the season undefeated while African Warriors 2 were the winners of the Women’s Promotion League.

With all the permutations it has been decided that the 2020/21 Castle Premier League season will consist of thirteen teams with two sides being relegated at the conclusion of the season.

In the KZN Inland League it has been decided, as per the by-law in their handbook that the team that finished last on the log will play in a play-off game with the winners of the Promotion League.

Coastal Cricket Services Manager Ritesh Ramjee congratulated the various league winners and hopes all the clubs and players are keeping safe and healthy during this lockdown period.

“A special word of thanks to the club administrators that do such an amazing job ensuring that our mandate to grow and improve the quality of cricket in our province is achieved,” Ramjee said.

KZN Inland Cricket Services Manager Jason Sathiaseelan echoed the words of Ramjee when reflecting on the Inland club season.

"We support the decision made and wish to congratulate Standard Cricket Club on winning the KZN Inland Premier League," Sathiaseelan said. "They have been the most consistent team this year and are deserved winners.

"Well done to Umzinyathi on winning the Promotion League for the first time and they will now play Lancashire Cricket Club in the play-off to determine which team plays in the Premier League for the new season.

"We would like to give our sincere thanks and appreciation to all clubs, players and administrators for their tireless efforts in promoting cricket in their respective areas. Keep up the fantastic work and stay safe during this difficult period in our country."

CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom was once again appreciative to all that made this amateur season possible.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and a special thank you to our KZN Coastal Premier League sponsor, Castle, and to all clubs who once again ensured that our beautiful game is played all over our vast province.”

President of KZN Cricket Union, Ben Dladla congratulated all winners from the various KZN Club leagues and thanked the KZN cricket family for their understanding during these unprecedented times.

“While we congratulate all our winners, we also wish each and every one to follow all the restrictions placed on all of us by government. Let's all be safe and see one and all in the coming season”

2019/20 KZN Coastal and Inland Club League Winners are:

KZN Coastal Leagues

Castle Premier League winner – Hollywoodbets Crusaders

Promotion League A winner – DHS Rhythm

Promotion League B – Chatsworth United

Women’s Premier League – Hollywoodbets Chatsworth Sporting

Women’s Promotion League – African Warriors 2

KZN Inland Leagues

Premier League – Standard CC

Promotion League – Umzinyathi