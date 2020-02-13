Hollywoodbets Dolphins captain Keshav Maharaj has played an important role in his sides two wins so far in the Momentum One Day Cup and they now take on the VKB Knights at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday. Picture: Samuel Shavambu/ BackPage Pix

Durban - The Hollywoodbets Dolphins travel to Bloemfontein to take on the VKB Knights in their fourth match of the Momentum One Day Cup this Friday, looking for a third win of the campaign and second against the Free State side. It has been a good start to the 50 over competition for the Dolphins who beat the Knights with a bonus point in their opening game, then beat the Momentum Multiply Titans in their second match on the road but lost their last game to the WSB Cape Cobras.

In a large chase at the Pietermaritzburg Oval the Dolphins fought hard considering the elements played a significant part, however captain Kehsav Maharaj won’t dwell on the past result as they look to continue their good form.

“Despite Duckworth/Lewis and a mini collapse during our batting innings I think we did well to get to where we did given what was happening last weekend in Maritzburg. We played well against the Knights in the opening game but we know that they are a different prospect in their own conditions but hopefully a win here will set us up well for the first half of the competition. The Knights have some really good players so we know that it is going to be a difficult game for us but we are looking forward to the challenge on Friday,” Maharaj said.

Maharaj noted that it has been an almost reciprocal of last week weather-wise in Durban with rain dominating the first part and the sun returning in the latter stages. This has disrupted training for the Dolphins but Maharaj says the side have been busy given the conditions.