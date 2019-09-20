tand-out performer for the Mobicel East Coast Wizards Luke Schlemmer has been included in the Hollywoodbets Dolphins Premier League All Stars team to play Scotland at Kingsmead on Monday, 7 October. Picture: Kirsty's Pix/ Dolphins Premier League

Durban - Following the conclusion of another successful edition of the Hollywoodbets Dolphins Premier League, presented by Aucor, a squad of the tournament's standout players has been selected to take on the Scotland national side in a T20 clash on 7 October when the Scots tour to KwaZulu-Natal. The DPL All Stars have got a strong Hollywoodbets Dolphins flavour with a number of their players in the mix, however they won't be able to field as many as they would have liked due to the start of the local domestic four day franchise competition on the same day.

This year's DPL was won by the Gap Debt Debt Solutions Pietermaritzburg Spurs after they went through the entire competition without losing a game and that is reflected in the selection of the All Stars team.

Captain Calvin Savage and Yves Kamanzi have all been included in the All Stars team, while fellow finalists the Mobicel East Coast Wizards have Sibz Makhanya, Javier Frost, Luke Schlemmer and Jesse Smit in the side.

The Scotland side will be in the country for a training camp before they head to Dubai for the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Scotland are coached by former Hollywoodbets KZN Inland mentor Shane Burger while he is assisted by former Hollywoodbets Dolphins head coach Grant Morgan.

CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom is excited to be welcoming Scotland to Durban during their preparations for such an important qualifying tournament.

"To have a national team using our base as part of the build-up is a positive reflection on the opportunities that the city of eThekwini offer," Strydom said.

"For the players that performed well in the DPL it is just reward for them to test themselves against players that play at an international level,” he added.

"To welcome Shane Burger and Grant Morgan back to KZN will be fantastic and we are looking forward to what should be an exciting game of cricket."

Hollywoodbets Dolphins Premier League All Stars:

Mangaliso Mosehle, Rob Frylinck, Sibz Makhanya, Sohail Mahmoud, Luke Schlemmer, Kushen Kishun, Eathan Bosch, Javier Frost, Abdul Hack Razak, Kerwin Mungroo, Yves Kamanzi, Calvin Savage, Prenelan Subrayen, Jesse Smit, Matthew Pollard.

Support staff

Head coach: Mduduzi Mbatha Assistant Coach: Desigan Reddy