Durban - The thrilling N3TC Drak Challenge in partnership with FNB on the weekend served to give a very important perspective on the mental and physical preparation of the contenders for the 2020 Dusi Canoe Marathon from February 27-29 , despite the fact that it is a K1 race on a different river.
Defending Dusi champion Andy Birkett rewrote the Drak history books after he won his seventh consecutive Drak Challenge title over the weekend and has now bumped himself further up to the tier of river legends in South Africa.
Not only does Birkett do it with a humble smile, he does it effortlessly and that is what his two day paddle down the Mzimkhulu River looked like as he coasted to a lopsided seven minute victory over long-time rival and friend Hank McGregor.
Significantly for Birkett however, was the performance of his Dusi partner on the second day of the Drak Challenge.
Khumbulani Nzimande produced a monumental effort to rise three places from eighth overnight to fifth overall by posting the second fastest time on the final stage, helping him to his best result at the Drak Challenge.