Durban – Following the start of the 2019/20 Momentum One Day Cup campaign at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium this past weekend, the ground and staff are primed for the upcoming One Day International between South Africa and England on Friday.
With the myriad of changes that have occurred around the stadium in recent months spectators are in for a rejuvenated stadium experience when they come to Kingsmead for what should prove to be an exciting clash between the Proteas and the World Champions England.
The newly renovated Hollywoodbets Food Court behind the North Eastern edge of the stands borders the player’s warm-up areas and now the fans will have the chance to watch their heroes as they go through their warm-ups in the nets while enjoying a bite to eat and a drink.
There has also been a complete overhaul to the facilities behind Castle Corner with ease of access for spectators to food stalls and drinks vendors of paramount importance. Fans will be pleased to avoid long queues when ordering food and drinks so to not miss any of the action.