Durban gears up for cracker cricket series









Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium is primed and ready to welcome fans for the upcoming One Day International between the Standard Bank Proteas and England on Friday, 7 February. Picture: Anesh Debiky/ Hollywoodbets Dolphins Durban – Following the start of the 2019/20 Momentum One Day Cup campaign at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium this past weekend, the ground and staff are primed for the upcoming One Day International between South Africa and England on Friday. With the myriad of changes that have occurred around the stadium in recent months spectators are in for a rejuvenated stadium experience when they come to Kingsmead for what should prove to be an exciting clash between the Proteas and the World Champions England. The newly renovated Hollywoodbets Food Court behind the North Eastern edge of the stands borders the player’s warm-up areas and now the fans will have the chance to watch their heroes as they go through their warm-ups in the nets while enjoying a bite to eat and a drink. There has also been a complete overhaul to the facilities behind Castle Corner with ease of access for spectators to food stalls and drinks vendors of paramount importance. Fans will be pleased to avoid long queues when ordering food and drinks so to not miss any of the action.

Fans are encouraged to make use of the parking areas that will be on offer around the stadium with free parking in the Centrum. The Centrum is situated on Samora Michel Street opposite the Durban Exhibition Centre.

KZN Cricket has ensured that there will be extra security on the route to and from the Centrum with the route being well lit.

The other parking venues are closer to the ground and will cost fans R20 to use. There is parking on offer on the grass parking area right next to the SABC building which is off Eden Gardens Crescent, opposite the stadium.

The Oval parking will also cost patrons R20 and is situated near the Northern entrance to the stadium on the other side of Kingsmead Way.

“There is a real sense of anticipation as we close in on hosting our first international match since Hollywoodbets came on board as stadium naming right sponsors," CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom said.

"The fact that it will be our proud cricketing nation taking on the most recent World Cup Champions makes it even more special.”

Tickets to the international are available at www.ticketpros.co.za with the action set to start at 13:00 on Friday with gates opening at 11:00am.

The Mercury