Durban - The Durban Heat will begin their 2019 Mzansi Super League with a clash against the Tshwane Spartans at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Saturday, 9 November as they hope to hit the ground running in this year's T20 competition with a trio of home fixtures. The fans continued to return to Kingsmead, undaunted by weather or log positions last year and the players and management will hope that this will continue in November and December, hoping to bolster attendances with positive results on the pitch.

Following their first game the Heat will have nearly a week's break until they play their second match against the Paarl Rocks at home again. A showdown with last year's losing finalists the Cape Town Blitz follows two days later to end a string of three home games to begin the campaign.

Then the Heat hit the road for three games which sees them play the Spartans again, the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Port Elizabeth two days later and then the second instalment of their Blitz showdown in the Mother City.

Gary Kirsten's men return to Kingsmead for another match with the Giants, then it's a trip to the winelands to face the Rocks and it's back-to-back games against last year's champions the Jozi Stars to finish the round-robin stage of the tournament, starting with a trip to Imperial Wanderers and then a return to their home fans for the last match before the knock-out phase begins.