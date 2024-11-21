Everyone wants to see Bafana Bafana now, says elated Hugo Broos

In front of a sold-out crowd on Tuesday night, Bafana Bafana not only demonstrated their skill on the pitch, but reignited the fervour of South African football fans, a spirit reminiscent of the 2010 World Cup. The South African men’s football senior side closed off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in fine style as they dazzled their way to a 3-0 victory over minnows South Sudan in front of a capacity crowd at the Cape Town Stadium.

Bafana finished on top of Group K with 14 points, and were unbeaten in their six matches, with Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi and a penalty from Teboho Mokoena sealing the triumph on Tuesday.



— IOL Sport (@IOLsport) November 19, 2024 Under guidance of head coach Hugo Broos, Bafana have turned the tide against not only their opponents on the pitch, but also with the aura they exude amongst South Africans. Previously associated with recurring disappointments, Bafana have grown to once again become one of the giants of African football, following their third-place finish in the last Afcon tournament in the Ivory Coast in January.

Due to their patchy form over the years, the national team lost quite a bit of their following in front of television sets and stadium seats. However, their upturn in the last three years has not reinvigorated hope, but also drawn huge crowds to stadiums around the country, the Cape Town Stadium being the most recent. Speaking to the media after the match, Broos explained how he felt his side’s performances have justified the growing interest around the country, and he expects this trend to continue in the upcoming games.

“I always say that two years ago, you can’t ask people to come to the stadium when you have a team that doesn’t play well, who lose... it’s impossible,” he said. “So, you need to win your people, your supporters, and then they have to come. You win your supporters with results, and if your results are not there, nobody’s coming to look at you.” He further added: “You don’t go to a concert of a singer who can’t sing! You go to a concert of someone you like because you like his singing – and it’s the same with football.

“You can’t entertain the people on the stands, the people don’t come. This is what we did over the last year. Little by little, we want people, and when they are there, then you have to perform.” Next on Bafana’s agenda is the visit of neighbours Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier next March, and Broos expects their momentum to still carry over after living up to expectations in Cape Town. “That is why I said today to the players in the pre-match meeting: ‘Don’t spoil the party’, and they didn’t.