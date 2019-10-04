Exciting DPL All Stars eager for Scotland showdown









Hollywoodbets Dolphins star and Proteas T20 all-rounder Rob Frylinck will lead the Hollywoodbets Dolphins Premier League All Stars in their T20 clash with Scotland on Monday evening at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. Picture: Kirsty's Pix/ Dolphins Premier League Durban – The 2019 Hollywoodbets Dolphins Premier League All Stars are set for an exciting clash with the Scotland national team at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium on Monday evening as the Scots prepare for their T20 World Cup qualifiers in Dubai. The All Stars side will feature players that stood out during the recent DPL, which was presented by Aucor. The Gap Debt Solutions Pietermaritzburg Spurs cruised through the tournament undefeated before beating the Mobicel East Coast Wizards in the final. The DPL All Stars side will feature a number of players who are part of the Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal and Hollywoodbets KZN Inland sides who got their seasons underway this week. A number of the players involved in the All Stars team will have a first opportunity to play a match at the iconic Kingsmead Stadium under lights, an experience that they will be relishing. One of the biggest names in the side and the man who will lead the All Stars is Proteas T20 player Rob Frylinck. Frylinck was the stand-out player of the DPL and followed that form up with a strong showing in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup for Inland where he played a crucial role in getting the side to the final of the competition.

Another Protea will also be in the side in the form of wicket-keeper batsman Mangaliso Mosehle and he will offer fire-power in the middle order.

There is a strong core of experience to the side but it will have a few younger players who will gain from the experience of playing an international side.

Young spinner Yves Kamanzi and seamer Matthew Pollard performed well in the DPL and have shown that they can perform at a higher level. Pollard was rewarded with a debut for the Coastal side in their opening 3-Day match against South Western Districts.

Captain for the day Frylinck is looking forward to the game that will be a great experience for all of the All Stars.

“I think it is a fantastic initiative in that players who aren’t necessary professional cricketers get to experience what it is like to play against an international side like Scotland.

“The guys will be really amped for the game and I am looking forward to leading a side that will be very keen to give Scotland a good run for their money!”

Scotland coach Shane Burger, who previously coached Hollywoodbets KZN Inland, said that it was an easy decision for Scotland to come to South Africa.

“Obviously we have strong links with KZN cricket and when we proposed the idea to Scotland Cricket it was well received,” Burger said.

“We know that the conditions will be good in Durban and the facilities are also great so it will be a good build-up for us ahead of our trip to Dubai.

“I wanted the guys to get out of their comfort zone and I think this will be a great trip before we head to Dubai.”

Monday’s game will be preceded by a schools T0 clash between Westville and St Charles.

Westville and St Charles are the two teams that reached the Dolphins Franchise T20 final last season and will have the opportunity to play on Kingsmead.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins Premier League All Stars:

Mangaliso Mosehle, Rob Frylinck, Sohail Mahmoud, Luke Schlemmer, Kushen Kishun, Javier Frost, Abdul Hack Razak, Yves Kamanzi, Calvin Savage, Jesse Smit, Matthew Pollard, Tyron Koen.

Support staff

Head Coach: Desigan Reddy

