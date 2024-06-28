Financially-embarrassed Swallows sell status to Gallants

YESTERDAY the Motsepe Foundation Championship club Marumo Gallants FC announced the purchase of the top flight DStv Premiership status of Moroka Swallows.
Gallants’ owner Abram Sello said in an official statement that he had acquired an immediate acquisition of the franchise of the famous Dube Birds.
The newly acquired club will play their home games next season in Bloemfontein.
The David Mogashoa-owned Swallows had been through a tumultuous period in top flight football as the club was reportedly engulfed in financial struggles, behind-the-scenes turmoil and highly publicised drama in the playing squad. At one stage last season, players refused to play because allegedly they did not receive salaries.
Consequently, Swallows forfeited six points for the two matches they failed to honour.
Part of the statement issued by the Limpopo-based Gallants club read: “Following the final approval of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today, Marumo Gallants Football Club officially confirms the acquisition of Moroka Swallows Football Club.
“Gallants will take over Swallows with immediate effect. The club also confirms that home games for the upcoming season will be played in Bloemfontein.”
Gallants will spend the next few weeks preparing for the 2024-25 season in the Premiership. The new owners will decide on the future of the current players and technical staff.