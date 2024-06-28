Financially-embarrassed Swallows sell status to Gallants

YESTERDAY the Motsepe Foundation Championship club Marumo Gallants FC announced the purchase of the top flight DStv Premiership status of Moroka Swallows. Gallants’ owner Abram Sello said in an official statement that he had acquired an immediate acquisition of the franchise of the famous Dube Birds.

The newly acquired club will play their home games next season in Bloemfontein. The David Mogashoa-owned Swallows had been through a tumultuous period in top flight football as the club was reportedly engulfed in financial struggles, behind-the-scenes turmoil and highly publicised drama in the playing squad. At one stage last season, players refused to play because allegedly they did not receive salaries. Consequently, Swallows forfeited six points for the two matches they failed to honour.