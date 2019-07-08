ollywoodbets Dolphins coach Grant Morgan has resigned from his position as head coach of the franchise to take up a position with the Scotland national team as assistant coach to former Hollywoodbets KZN Inland coach Shane Burger. Picture: Anesh Debiky/ Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Durban – Hollywoodbets Dolphins head coach Grant Morgan has stepped down from his position in order to take up the role of assistant coach of the Scotland national team after three seasons in Durban. Morgan joined the Dolphins at the start of the 2016/17 season and hit the ground running with his side falling just short in all three competitions; however it was a sign of things to come under the tutelage of the experienced coach.

In his second season at the helm, Morgan’s side showed further improvement when they went on to contest the T20 Challenge final, but were beaten by a Proteas-laden Multiply Titans side at SuperSport Park.

The pinnacle of his term with the Durban franchise was the sharing of the Momentum One Day cup trophy with the Warriors.

It was unfortunate that the final couldn’t be played but the Dolphins side showed how much they had grown under Morgan on the way to the title decider.

In his final season with the franchise they once again made it to a white ball final. They played the Titans again in a final, this time it was the Momentum One Day Cup final where they lost at Centurion.

The CSA T20 Challenge competition last season saw the Dolphins make the semi-finals, but they lost to the bizhub Highveld Lions in Johannesburg.

Morgan had been involved in turning around the side at KZN Inland before he came to the Dolphins, his first role as a franchise head coach.

"When I was offered the position to coach the Dolphins I could not say no," he said. "To coach a big franchise side like the Dolphins was an honour and from my time at Inland I knew how much talent there was in the Dolphins set up.

"To have been able to work with these players for the past three seasons has been a privilege and I will stress that our Dolphins 50 over side is one of the best teams I have ever coached.

"I have grown immeasurably as a coach during my time here and have left with some great memories,” Morgan added.

Speaking about the resignation of the coach, CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom was full of praise for the coach.

“It has been a privilege to work with Morgs,” Strydom said.

“He is a very knowledgeable coach and incredibly experienced. He is one of the most passionate cricketing people that I have ever met and his presence will be missed. On a personal note I have learnt a number of lessons from him that I will apply in my day-to-day running of KZN Cricket.

“We would like to thank him for his service and passion for cricket in the province and wish him all the best going forward.”

