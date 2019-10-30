A second consecutive half century (62) from Hollywoodbets Dolphins captain Marques Ackerman helped his side to 148 for five at the close of play on day three of their CSA 4-Day Domestic Series match against the Imperial Lions at the Imperial Wanderers on Wednesday. Picture: Frikkie Kapp/ BackPage Pix

Durban - A 110 run second innings stand between captain Marques Ackerman and Sibz Makhanya helped the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to 148 for five at the close of play on day three of their CSA 4-Day Domestic Series match with the Imperial Lions at the Imperial Wanderers on Wednesday. It was a tough day with the ball for the Dolphins who were unable to pick up the final three Lions wickets as the hosts declared on 495 for eight, a deficit of 260 runs.

Keith Dudgeon was unable to pick up one other to bag a magical five-for and finished with four for 115 in 32 overs.

It was a nightmare start with the bat as the Dolphins slumped to five for three with Grant Roelofsen, Jason Oakes and Cody Chetty all falling cheaply.

Ackerman and Senuran Muthusamy steadied the ship somewhat before the latter was dismissed for three, the score had moved to 31 when he was caught.