Durban - A 110 run second innings stand between captain Marques Ackerman and Sibz Makhanya helped the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to 148 for five at the close of play on day three of their CSA 4-Day Domestic Series match with the Imperial Lions at the Imperial Wanderers on Wednesday.

It was a tough day with the ball for the Dolphins who were unable to pick up the final three Lions wickets as the hosts declared on 495 for eight, a deficit of 260 runs.

Keith Dudgeon was unable to pick up one other to bag a magical five-for and finished with four for 115 in 32 overs.

It was a nightmare start with the bat as the Dolphins slumped to five for three with Grant Roelofsen, Jason Oakes and Cody Chetty all falling cheaply.

Ackerman and Senuran Muthusamy steadied the ship somewhat before the latter was dismissed for three, the score had moved to 31 when he was caught.

Sibz Makhanya then joined Ackerman and the pair began to repair the structural integrity of the Dolphins innings.

Both players went past their half centuries before Ackerman was run-out for 62, his second half century of the match, with the score on 141 for five.

Makhanya was left undefeated on 55 while Andile Phehlukwayo will resume day four on four not out with the Dolphins 148 for five trailing the Lions by 87 runs.

SUMMARY OF SCORE - Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Imperial Lions Day One

1st Innings
Dolphins 235 all out (Marques Ackerman 61)
Lions 495 for eight declared (Keith Dudgeon 4/115)

2nd Innings
Dolphins 148 for five (Marques Ackerman 62 Sibz Makhanya 55*)
The Dolphins trail by 87 runs

