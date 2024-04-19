High-flying Lions eye Titans in Gauteng derby, Dolphins face Tuskers in KZN derby

By OBAKENG MELETSE The penultimate round in the round robin stages of the CSA T20 Challenge is upon us, and the highveld derby between the Titans and Lions this evening promises to get sparks flying.

Pride and positions will be at stake, with the high-flying Lions looking to get one over their neighbours as they continue their quest to dethrone them. The two heavyweights will clash at SuperSport Park in Centurion tonight (6pm start), with the home side desperate for maximum points to add to their four-point advantage over Western Province. The Lions are unbeaten in five matches, and have turned their season on its head after a scrappy first half.

The Joburg side were victorious by just one run in the first-leg encounter at the Wanderers last month. Ryan Rickelton continues to put his name in the hat for possible Proteas T20 World Cup selection after five half-centuries in the tournament. Rickelton is leading the pack for most runs scored, and is currently on 430 in 12 matches.

The Lions have qualified for the semi-finals, and with more games on the cards, he could finish two successive premier South African tournaments as the leading run scorer – having already done so in the SA20 – making it hard for national white-ball coach Rob Walter to ignore him. 🦁 5 Wins on the bounce. ⚡



Lions win by 43 runs.



We take top spot on the table! 🔥#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#LionsCricket #ThePrideOfJozi pic.twitter.com/JJYtHkRwTD — DP World Lions (@LionsCricketSA) April 17, 2024 The Titans, on the other hand, are represented by Rivaldo Moonsamy (376), who currently sits third on the run scorers’ list and has been promoted to open the batting in the last two matches.

The explosive right-hander scored a blistering 90 off 41 balls to help his side chase down KZN Tuskers’ total of 141 in just 12.3 overs. The Pretoria side have a young top three who are still finding their feet, and will need Moonsamy to continue piling on the runs. Meanwhile, the third-placed Dolphins will go up against neighbours the KZN Tuskers, who by now have accepted their fate and are just waiting for the axe to strike them back to Division 2, at Kingsmead this afternoon (2pm start).

Hollywoodbets Dolphins put in the hard yards this morning in preparation for tomorrow's CSA T20 Challenge against between AET Tuskers at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.



Match starts at 14H00. Tickets available for just R10 when you use the code HK100 on TicketPros. pic.twitter.com/6ht96UDlNi — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) April 18, 2024 The Tuskers retained the majority of their side when they were promoted to Division 1, and were made to pay the price as the lack of quality and depth has shown throughout the season. They come up against a Dolphins side that have quietly made their way into solid knockout contention, and they should secure that position if they win the KZN derby.