Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium celebrates 100 years of test cricket

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union launched their Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium 100 Year celebrations last week. The union said in a statement that 2023 marks 100 years since the first test match was played the stadium.

The union, along with stadium sponsors Hollywoodbets, have planned 100 events to commemorate the milestone for the iconic cricketing venue. According to the union, Kingsmead, as it is known, has established itself as one of the premier cricketing destinations in South Africa with a rich history that includes some of cricket’s most iconic moments, from the Timeless Test to the first Proteas test match post isolation. The union’s CEO, ,Heinrich Strydom, said it is a privilege to witness Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium celebrating 100 years since the first test match.

“This stadium has stood the test of time and remains one of the cricketing pillars throughout the country, and we felt it was important to pay our respects to such an iconic venue. “Not only will we be having 100 events that commemorate this incredible milestone, but we will also welcome back the Comrades Marathon to Kingsmead as the 2023 edition will once again finish here. We cannot wait to welcome fans, sponsors, partners and players to join us in celebrating this fantastic achievement,” he said. Devin Heffer, from Stadium sponsors Hollywoodbets, said this is an important milestone for Durban as a whole.