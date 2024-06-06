Husband and wife Mudzinganyama, Tshuma aim to ‘Givemore’ at Comrades Marathon

WHILE the Comrades Marathon has produced sibling champions in the past, there is yet to be husband-and-wife winners of the Ultimate Human Race. Russian twin sisters Elena and Olesya Nurgalieva dominated the race in the early 2000s, with the former winning the race eight times, while the latter was victorious just once.

South African brothers Andrew (2001) and Gift Kelehe (2015) are the other siblings to have conquered the about-90km race run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. This year’s race will see a married couple making their debut, with the husband and wife sure to start among the contenders. Last year’s Two Oceans Marathon champion Givemore Mudzinganyama, who was third in this year’s edition, and his wife Nobuhle Tshuma – fourth in the Two Oceans in 2023 – will line up at the Durban City Hall on Sunday morning intent on making history.

The couple that runs for Entsika Athletics Club are confident of getting into the top-10 gold medal positions. But being the ambitious athletes they are, they will have victory in mind when the starting gun sends the runners off towards Scottsville Racecourse. Somewhat opposites, as most couples tend to be, Tshuma is very extroverted and outspoken, while Mudzinganyama is somewhat shy – although not on the road.

“I am ready ... It is time to deliver now,” Tshuma told Independent Media. “I am excited because I know I have been working so hard. I am excited that top-10 is already there.”

Starting from her achievements in Two Ocean Marathon and Polokwane, Buhle Tshuma's determination shines through as she wins the N12 Ultra and secures the gold medal. Her incredible feat is even more impressive as she is balancing motherhood and sports. Truly inspiring! pic.twitter.com/PLuH9b8vRZ — EntsikaGroup (@EntsikaGroup) April 30, 2023 The couple train together in their neighbourhood in Tembisa, as well as belonging to Hendrick Ramaala’s Zoo Lake crew, and the wife is enjoying the benefits of training with her stronger husband. “I’ve really gained confidence from training with Givemore. We have been doing our morning runs on a 20km route, and we also do speed sessions together – although he goes at his own pace, and I do mine as fast as I can. On days when he is doing 30km in two hours, I do about 27km in that time,” Tshuma said.

The encouragement she received from her husband had given her confidence that she could mix it up with the likes of champion Gerda Steyn. “My man is very strong, and the routes he trains on are tough. And the fact that I’ve been able to keep up with him is good. It tells me I am ready to challenge at the Comrades,” Tshuma said.

Going Up?



The Comrades Marathon hasn't featured an Up Run since before worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2019. So allow us to refresh your memory. Although this year's route is stlightly shorter at 85.91km, runners still have a gruelling +- 1759m elevation gain to contend with… pic.twitter.com/rtrIVtwNzd — ComradesRace (@ComradesRace) June 4, 2024 “He is always motivating me and he supported my decision to go run the Comrades. “And during training, when I would tell him I am tired, he always said to me, ‘If you want to just go there and add to the numbers, then rest’.

“He is merciless that way. But I like it because it has made me strong, and I believe I will do well at the Comrades.” Mudzinganyama’s running prowess cannot be doubted. His victory at last year’s Two Oceans is a clear sign that he is a solid ultra-marathoner. That he again finished on the podium at the 56km Mother City ultra this year served to confirm his standing as an elite athlete.