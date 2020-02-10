Durban - In a game that was shortened by rain, the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras beat the Hollywoodbets Dolphins by five runs in their Momentum One Day Cup clash at the Pietermaritzburg Oval on Sunday.
Bowling first, the Dolphins had good batting from the Cobras to deal with early on as Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza took advantage of a good batting wicket in the early stages.
The pair put on 109 for the second wicket before Malan was dismissed for 71 from 81 balls with the score on 143 in the 27th over of the innings.
Jason Smith chipped in with 29 runs while George Linde scored a quick-fire 49 off just 28 balls as the Cobras looked set to post something in excess of 330.
Hamza went to a first List-A hundred off 115 balls which included six fours. He was eventually bowled by a pin-point yorker from Kerwin Mungroo for 129.