ICYMI: Dolphins suffer first defeat to Cobras









Grant Roelofsen couldn't prevent the Hollywoodbets Dolphins from losing their first match in the Momentum One Day Cup to the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras at the Pietermaritzburg Oval on Sunday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/ Backpage Pix Durban - In a game that was shortened by rain, the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras beat the Hollywoodbets Dolphins by five runs in their Momentum One Day Cup clash at the Pietermaritzburg Oval on Sunday. Bowling first, the Dolphins had good batting from the Cobras to deal with early on as Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza took advantage of a good batting wicket in the early stages. The pair put on 109 for the second wicket before Malan was dismissed for 71 from 81 balls with the score on 143 in the 27th over of the innings. Jason Smith chipped in with 29 runs while George Linde scored a quick-fire 49 off just 28 balls as the Cobras looked set to post something in excess of 330. Hamza went to a first List-A hundred off 115 balls which included six fours. He was eventually bowled by a pin-point yorker from Kerwin Mungroo for 129.

Dane Paterson was the final wicket to fall for the Cobras, caught off the bowling of Rob Frylinck for a single.

The Cobras eventually finished with 320 for six in their 50 overs.

The Dolphins innings started strongly with Sarel Erwee and the in-form Grant Roelofsen putting on 74 for the first wicket before Erwee was dismissed for 30 off 35 balls.

Roelofsen and Vaughn van Jaarsveld then combined to put together 68 for the second wicket before Van Jaarsveld fell for 41 off 40 balls.

During their stand the players left the field for a rain delay which truncated the match the a 43 over chase where they needed 286.

The break seemed to benefit the visitors as they picked up the wickets of Van Jaarsveld and Marques Ackerman in quick succession leaving the Dolphins 157 for three after 26 overs.

Roelofsen went past 50 as he continued his rich run of form, however when he was on 69 he was bowled by Jason Smith. His innings took 80 balls and consisted of five fours and two sixes.

Sibz Makhanya was dismissed for a duck and Rob Frylinck and Khaya Zondo kept the Dolphins in the hunt with a stand of 63 from seven overs.

Frylinck scored 32 from 26 balls while Zondo made 44 from 42 deliveries, however when they were dismissed with the score on 235 and 255 respectively, the Dolphins chances fell away.

Keshav Maharaj made 14 off ten balls while Prenelan Subrayen was dismissed for duck as the Dolphins finished on 280 for nine from their 43 overs.

