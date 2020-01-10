ICYMI: Muthusamy spins Dolphins to memorable win









A fantastic spell of bowling from Senuran Muthusamy saw him take 7/36 as the Hollywoodbets Dolphins registered their first win of the 4-Day Domestic Series campaign when they beat the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras by 137 runs in Oudtshoorn on Thursday. Picture: Deryck Foster/ BackpagePix Durban - Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy took seven second innings wickets as the Hollywoodbets Dolphins pulled off a memorable 137 run 4-Day Domestic Series win over the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Oudtshoorn on Thursday. After some substantial rain late on Wednesday and a wet outfield for much of the day on Thursday, the Dolphins added 24 runs for the loss of two wickets as they pursued as many runs as possible to give them enough time to bowl the Cobras out. Grant Roelofsen was dismissed for 142 while Prenelan Subrayen added eleven and the Dolphins set the hosts a tantalising 224 to win the game. The Dolphins managed to control the whole of the fourth innings as they picked up wickets regularly with the Cobras sending in their bigger hitters early to try and push for a result. Muthusamy accounted for the top four in the Cobras innings, with Janneman Malan top scoring with 39.

It became a game of survival for the Cobras, however the Dolphins bowlers did not let up and eventually Muthusamy claimed the wickets of Lizaad Williams and Dane Paterson to bowl them out for 86.

Having been disappointed with their efforts with the bat in the first innings, captain Marques Ackerman couldn't fault the side in the following three innings.

"It was a great win for us today," a relieved Ackerman said. "It has been a tough campaign for us so far but hopefully this result will be the turn around that we need going into the rest of the second half of the season.

"I always felt that it was just a matter of time before it all fell into place and despite our first innings it came together brilliantly starting with Grant's (Roelofsen) hundred."

The Dolphins needed to bowl well in the second innings because it was a sporting declaration from the captain, however Muthusamy showed why he made his Proteas debut recently.

"Senuran's seven wickets were incredible and I am just really happy with the way the boys fought in that second innings to bowl them out for 86.

"We are really stoked and are looking forward to building on this going forward," Ackerman added.

The Dolphins return home to face the table-topping Imperial Lions at the Pietermaritzburg Oval next week.



