Durban - Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy took seven second innings wickets as the Hollywoodbets Dolphins pulled off a memorable 137 run 4-Day Domestic Series win over the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Oudtshoorn on Thursday.
After some substantial rain late on Wednesday and a wet outfield for much of the day on Thursday, the Dolphins added 24 runs for the loss of two wickets as they pursued as many runs as possible to give them enough time to bowl the Cobras out.
Grant Roelofsen was dismissed for 142 while Prenelan Subrayen added eleven and the Dolphins set the hosts a tantalising 224 to win the game.
The Dolphins managed to control the whole of the fourth innings as they picked up wickets regularly with the Cobras sending in their bigger hitters early to try and push for a result.
Muthusamy accounted for the top four in the Cobras innings, with Janneman Malan top scoring with 39.