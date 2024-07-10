Ireland will struggle to fill injured Sheehan’s boots

The serious knee injury sustained by hooker Dan Sheehan is a major blow to Ireland as they try to square the series with the Springboks in the second Test in Durban.

The Irish have also lost scrumhalf Craig Casey to concussion but there is a top-quality replacement in the vastly experienced Conor Murray, who replaced Casey at Loftus Versfeld and scored a gem of a try. Coach Andy Farrell has called up Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan and Ulster scrumhalf Nathan Doak to the team and the pair have arrived in Durban.

Sheehan suffered the injury when he tackled Bok bruiser Eben Etzebeth and he was replaced by the man at Leinster who backs him up, Ronan Kelleher. The latter is likely to start at Kings Park.

Scrumhalf Casey was taken off the field on a cart suffering from whiplash after a tackle by Bok lock RG Snyman, an action that has left Farrell seething, according to reports from Ireland.