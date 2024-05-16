Joey Mongalo wants young Sharks to play ‘in the light’ against Cardiff

Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Cardiff is not a dead rubber for the Sharks, but a match where their fringe players need to create some winning momentum to take into next weekend’s Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in London. Although they won’t put out their strongest side against Cardiff at Kings Park (6.15pm kick-off), the coaches of the home side still want to see their charges bag a valuable win ahead of the final – especially after falling 25-24 to Benetton last weekend in front of their home crowd.

A host of first-choice players will travel to London on Saturday already, but at the same time defence coach Joey Mongalo said the door is not yet shut on the guys facing Cardiff getting a spot in the side for the final. So, a good display by individuals on Saturday can still secure them a place in the second batch of travellers leaving Durban on Sunday. Although Mongalo could not confirm how many of their players will head overseas early, he did indicate that injured Springboks Lukhanyo Am, Vincent Koch and Eben Etzebeth will be given ample time to recover ahead of the Gloucester showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Saturday’s clash at the Shark Tank remains an important one for the hosts. A win should bring much-needed momentum before next week, and it will keep them above the Welsh club on the overall URC log. So, it is everything but a dead rubber to the Durbanites. “It represents another opportunity to put together a performance that reflects the team we want to become,” Mongalo said yesterday.

“A dead rubber is probably a reflection on the organisation, and if we take games based on what they mean to the competition, then we will be a very inconsistent group. “But we are well aware of where we want to go, and this is another opportunity to lay a brick on the path we want to go. “This match has an impact on us collectively. The guys playing on Saturday have been an integral part of the group, almost the unsung heroes, because every week they must act like the opposition in order to help the usual starting team prepare to give their best performance on a Saturday.

"These guys are now getting an opportunity to showcase what they have been doing in the shadows, out in the light." Mongalo said the season stats of Saturday's opposition show just how close the Welshmen have come to upsetting a few teams, and it's something they must be wary of this weekend.

The Sharks identified the Cardiff set piece as a key area to shut down, while it will also be important to find ways to circumvent their defensive structures. “They are a much more connected side defensively, and are slow off the line. I think they are the top or (a) top-two side when it comes to least penalties conceded,” Mongalo said. “That says a lot about their ability to defend for many phases without giving away penalties. Their tackle-fight is good, which allows them to get good connections.