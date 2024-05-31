‘Knackered’ Sharks to go full tilt at Bulls in Kings Park finale

The Sharks will field their strongest possible side against the Bulls in tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship finale at Kings Park (4.10pm kick-off) – but what shape they will be in remains to be seen. The Sharks have been basking in the afterglow of their Challenge Cup final defeat of Gloucester in London last week, but coach John Plumtree feels the magnitude of the occasion might have taken a toll.

“This Bulls game is a massive challenge for us in terms of preparation,” Plumtree said. “We only just got back, and our week has been compromised. We put a lot of energy into winning the Challenge Cup, but yes, we must sign off the season on the right note.” The Bulls travel to Durban with the mission of winning the game and securing the No 1 spot on the URC table.

That would mean a home run of play-offs and possibly a final at Loftus Versfeld. In their way is a Sharks team that have been celebrating a cup success, but might not be as driven as the Bulls inevitably will be.

Plumtree understandably wanted to talk more about the Sharks’ success in the Challenge Cup, after a torrid URC that has them placed at 13th spot. “It has been marathon season, with many challenges,” Plumtree said. “It was not easy to navigate such a long season without our Springboks in such a loaded international season. “In between, we were trying to play URC. It has been tough for the coaches, and it’s tough on the players.”

Plumtree has had to negotiate troubled waters, and when the Sharks were rooted to the bottom of the URC, few would have predicted the season ending in silverware. “It shows just how important it is to have a squad that can compete in the URC without the Springboks,” Plumtree said. “Otherwise, if we can’t do that, then we’re going to have to throw all our eggs into the basket of the Champions Cup next year, and ideally, we don’t want to be doing that. We want to be competing in the URC and pushing for the top eight.”

Sharks captain Eben Etzebeth said South African fans have not cottoned on to how significant it is to have at least three local teams in next season's Champions Cup.